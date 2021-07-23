Tokyo’s youngest Olympian, Hend Zaza, carries Syrian flag at opening ceremony





By Greer Wilson At age 12, Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza is the youngest participant in the Tokyo Olympics. According to Olympia.orgZaza is in line to become the youngest Olympian since 11 years old Carlos Front competed in rowing at the 1980 Moscow Games. Zaza is also one of the youngest Olympians of all time; the youngest known female Olympian is Cecilia College, who was 11 years and 107 days old when she competed in figure skating at the 1932 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. She is also the only woman in the Syrian delegation of six athletes (in all sports) and she represented Syria as the flag bearer at the opening ceremony. The table tennis wonder will start the competition on Saturday, in the preliminary round of the women’s singles. Zaza takes on 39-year-old Austrian Liu Jia. The women’s singles tournament will continue through week one of the Olympics, with the final scheduled for July 30. ALSO FROM HER TURF: Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron at Tokyo’s opening ceremony Zaza secured her spot for the Olympics in February 2020, after beating the 42-year-old Mariana Sahakian of Lebanon at the West Asia Olympic Table Tennis Qualifying Tournament. At the age of five, Zaza was discovered by coach Adham Juman while playing ping pong with her brother Obeida, a junior national champion table tennis. Over the years, Zaza became a decorated champion; she’s the only one Syrian player wins national titles in four age groups (Hopes, Cadets, Junior and Senior). Follow On Her Turf to keep up to date with the biggest news in women’s sports at the Tokyo Olympics (and beyond).Instagram,Twitter, and bookmark the On Her Turfblog. During the Olympics, you can also follow all the major storylines in women’s sports by watching On Her Turf @ The Olympics, a 30-minute show that airs for free on Peacock. Hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Lolo Jones, the show kicks off Saturday, July 24 and airs every day of the Games (Monday-Saturday at 7pm ET and Sunday at 6pm ET).

