No new positive cases in West Indies team, in talks with Australia





No new cases of COVID-19 have been found after players, support staff, match officials and broadcasters from Australia and the West Indies were tested in the wake of a positive result for one of the home side support staff, causing the second ODI in Barbados had to be discontinued. While the negative test results will be a relief for all parties, the further course of the tour remains questionable. Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade in St Lucia. Credit:Cricket Australia Cricket Australia is seeking more information on the West Indian support staff member’s movements and how they may have contracted the coronavirus, including details of anyone they may have had contact with outside the team bubble. The investigation in Australia is expected to last all day. Both sides have been operating under agreed biosecurity protocols for the past three weeks, including a joint flight from Saint Lucia to Barbados between the end of the international Twenty20 series (won 4-1 by the West Indies) and the start of the ODI matches that follow. . The Australian squad has limited time to play further matches in the Caribbean before a planned trip to Bangladesh for five T20Is. The final game of the ODI series was to be played on Sunday morning AEST. Loading The two teams exited the Kensington Oval and immediately took up hotel isolation after the second game was abruptly canceled following the toss of the coins, where Riley Meredith had been named to make his ODI debut for Australia. All members of the West Indian and Australian teams and coaching staff, as well as match officials, event staff and TV production crew were tested at the hotel, with everyone in room isolation since then, West Indian cricket said in a statement. After confirmation from Ministry of Health officials in Barbados that all results are negative, the CWI will now hold meetings with Cricket Australia (CA), the Barbados Cricket Association and the Government of Barbados to agree when the Series in Kensington Oval resumes. can start. The CWI has worked closely with local health ministries over the past year to successfully operate strict biosafe bubbles and will continue to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of all concerned. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

