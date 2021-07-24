Travis Hunter Jr. intends to play on both sides of the ball





The talk about FSU’s five-star commitment Travis Hunter Jr. has been going on for months about what position he will play at FSU. Hunter Jr. is the highest-rated cornerback of all time in the 247 Composite Rankings. I was one of the first to declare that he should play on offense after a slew of highlights of him playing receiver flooded social media months ago. Travis Hunter Jr. appeared on the All Things Covered Podcast with former FSU defenseman Bryant McFadden and gave a clear answer on what position he expects to play at FSU. He stated that he expects to play defensive back and wide receiver, but will primarily play defensive back: FSU commit @TravisHunterJr is the best CB recruit EVER and also the best WR prospect in the class of 2022. So he has options… Will he play both ways in college?#NoleNation I know you will like this chathttps://t.co/06TBuorBZ6 pic.twitter.com/3uc6kvWY8q — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) July 23, 2021 I argued that Travis Hunter Jr. has more value as a wide receiver for FSU than defensive back with the state of the wide receiver room. However, that unit should have some clarity by the time he signs up next season with Malik McClain, Joshua Burrell and others with a year of college experience. Keyshawn Helton and Ontaria Wilson could also return in 2022. It’s easy to see why Travis Hunter Jr. excels in everything he does. He seems mature beyond his years and laser-focused on the task at hand. His response to NIL policy is maturity personified. I recommend that you watch the entire interview. Travis Hunter Jr. talks about what the number 1 ranking of all time means to him. He also talks about the type of players he recruits to play with him at FSU, the new NIL rule, and what his best attributes are as a player. He also elaborates on why he chooses FSU football and his relationship with FSU coach Marcus Woodson. It’s a great interview by a former Nole with a great player who will help change things at FSU.

