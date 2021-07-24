Seth Jones trade: Blackhawks acquire Blue Jackets defender in draft-day blockbuster

The Blackhawks pursuit of a No. 1 defender culminated on Friday with the takeover of their No. 1 pursuit: Seth Jones.

In a blockbuster on concept day, the Hawks acquired the 26-year-old star from the Blue Jackets and will sign him next week to an eight-year, $76 million contract extension, according to multiple reports. The trade and contract make Jones the centerpiece of the team’s defense in the post-Duncan Keith era.

However, to make it happen, Hawks general manager Stan Bowman handed in a huge package of assets.

Adam Boqvist, the 20-year-old, ushered in the past two years as the Hawks’ top defender, moving up to the Jackets alongside 12th and 44th overall pick and first round pick next year. The Hawks received the relatively insignificant 32nd pick and a 2022 sixth round pick along with Jones.

Bowman has also set aside a huge chunk of the Hawks’ future felling space to suit Jones. With a $9.5 million salary cap, Jones becomes the NHL’s third-highest-paid defender, behind Sharks Erik Karlsson and Kings Drew Doughty, two other players who also, unsurprisingly, are becoming the most overpaid players in the league counted.

The contract drastically reduces the Hawks’ financial flexibility, not only now, when they have a relatively decent amount of money to work with, but also years later, when the situation could be very different.

It’s a guess that Bowman’s post-Stanley Cup-era tenure as GM could be defined as his possible involvement in the alleged 2010 cover-up won’t immediately end that tenure and determine whether the Hawks can return in the next half-decade.

Jones has established himself as one of the league’s most prominent defenders over his eight seasons and that’s counting, averaging over 25 minutes per game each of the last three in Columbus.

He became a face of the otherwise obscure Jackets franchise after being acquired from the Predators in 2016, finishing fourth in the Norris Trophy voting in 2018 and helping the Jackets win a playoff series for the first time in 2019. .

But his results took a downward turn in 2021, both in terms of points scoring 28 in 56 games and especially in his underlying numbers.

Among the 174 defenders in the entire competition, Jones was ranked 128th in the equal score to odds ratio and 168th in the equally strong expected goals ratio. While the Blue Jackets dysfunction off-ice and on-ice struggles certainly contributed, Jones fared poorly even compared to his teammates, especially fellow top defender Zach Werenski.

Jones’ Hawks courtship nevertheless started early in the off-season and gradually got stronger this week, despite the prospect of another No. 1 defender in Dougie Hamilton hitting free agency next week.

With Jones still a year left on his previous contract and planning to test free agency in 2022, the Blue Jackets were eager to move him, and the Hawks purchase of Jones younger brother Caleb in the Duncan Keith trade brought Chicago to the top of his wish list.

Boqvist, meanwhile, can explode into a dynamic defender of the highest caliber in Ohio or stagnate as more of a power play specialist. The rebuilding Jackets, who will also have three new top-25 picks from Friday, will be happy to seize that opportunity.

Eighth overall pick in 2018, Boqvist seemed to be slowly learning how to thrive against bigger, stronger professional opponents, but Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton worried about his fitness and stamina late in the season. His departure will put pressure on like-shaped Hawks youngsters Ian Mitchell and Nicolas Beaudin to live up to their potential.

As a result, the Hawks’ 2021-22 defensive depth chart isn’t quite clear yet, with Mitchell and Beaudin being uncertain commodities and a decision pending on pending free agent Nikita Zadorov.

However, Jones can be safely placed in the top pair. But whether he can deliver first-caliber results, let alone the dominance Bowman clearly expects, remains to be seen.