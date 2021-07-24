Angus Fraser moves from director of cricket role in Middlesex restructuring

Angus Fraser has relinquished his role as director of cricket at Middlesex as part of a management restructuring at the club. Fraser will transition to overseeing the academy and county youth teams, with the men’s team head coach Stuart Law now reporting directly to the chief executive.

Fraser took over from his old club as director of cricket in 2009 after spending several years as a cricket writer on the Independent, and saw the club win the County Championship in 2016 for the first time since its playing days in the early 1990s.

However, Middlesex were relegated the following season and struggled to adjust to life back in the second tier. Several members of the title-winning side have moved on in recent seasons, including Dawid Malan and Nick Gubbins, while success in limited overs cricket has also been sporadic. This summer Middlesex finished bottom of group two of the championship, with one win out of ten, and second bottom in the Vitality Blast South Group.



Fraser said the recent challenging spell had “taken its toll”, but he was proud of his track record of bringing in homegrown players – with six academy graduates making their first-team debuts over the past two seasons. .

“I am extremely proud of the role I have at this great club, but the time is right for a change,” he said. “I have found the last 16 months incredibly challenging on and off the field of play, and I couldn’t have given more for the club or shown more care than I have, but it has taken its toll on me.

“We all know that the results this season have not been good enough, but I believe there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future. Over the past few years, Middlesex has chosen to invest in and develop its own cricketers of its own.” bottom, which can be seen by the teams that have represented the club. It is the right choice for a club like Middlesex to do and something to be proud of.

“These young men benefit greatly from the opportunities they are presented with and I think some of them will become good cricketers, players who will proudly represent Middlesex and England and entertain cricket fans for many years to come.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am stepping down from this position and would like to thank everyone who has helped and supported me over the years. I still believe I have a huge amount of money to give to Middlesex Cricket and I look forward to joining the club help where I can.”

Law started working under Fraser in 2019 but saw the club finish eighth in Division Two in his first season and minimal progress has been made since then. They won two out of five games in the Bob Willis Trophy last year and finished fourth in the truncated Blast South Group before the results plummeted again.

The club has also experienced financial difficulties due to the pandemic and the discovery of a historic clerical error in the payment of pension contributions. Richard Goatley, Middlesex CEO since 2015 last month due to illness.

Andrew Cornish, acting chief executive of Middlesex, said: “It is undeniable that performances on the pitch in recent seasons have not met the expectations of the players, the coaches, the board and most importantly our members.

“Like many organizations, we are facing challenging financial times due to the pandemic, so nurturing local, homegrown talent while making strategic external acquisitions has never been more important. The board and I believe that this new structure will provide the focus and clarity the club needs right now.

“I would like to personally thank Angus for all he has done for Middlesex Cricket thus far, for his commitment to the role and for his dedication to the club, and I look forward to working closely with him as we forward.”