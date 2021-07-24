Michael Saffell medically retires from football







Michael Saffell announced his retirement from football on Friday.

Offensive Lineman played in 28 games with 23 starts at Cal from 2017-20

BERKELEY Michael Saffel announced on Friday that he was medically retired from football due to an injury via a letter and video addressed to the Cal football family. “Being a soccer student athlete with Cal was more than I could have dreamed of,” said Saffell. “I’ve had so many opportunities to excel on the field, as well as in the classroom and the community. There are many people to thank, including my Cal football teammates, coaches and staff, as well as the university’s professors, our fans and so much more this was a hard decision but the right one for me although i will miss the competition and the camaraderie with my teammates i will always be part of the cal family and knowing it helps ease the disappointment of my football career . has come to an end. I’m looking forward to my next challenge.” “Mike has been an absolute pleasure to coach and be around for the past four years,” Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox added. “He embodies everything a college student-athlete should be. Mike is not only a great player on the field, but just as importantly, he has been a leader among his teammates, as well as in the classroom and the community. is a difficult reality for all of us and we will miss him greatly, but we fully support his decision and know that he will be hugely successful in the next chapter of his life.” Below are notes on Saffell with an extensive bio available by clicking on his name. Michael Saffel , OL, 6-2, 295, Huntington Beach, CA (Edison HS)

Cal Career: 2017-20

2021 Honours Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee; Players to watch (Athlon); Preseason All-California Region First Team (SportsPac-12); Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team (Lindy’s, Pro Football Focus), Third Team (Athlon), Fourth Team (Phil Steele); Rimington Award Watch List

Played in 28 games with 23 starts in four 2017-20 seasons, including 15 of 17 Cal center games in the past two campaigns as a 2019 junior and 2020 senior after his first eight starts on the right, including the first six as a 2018 sophomore suffering from a season-ending lower body injury and two as a 2017 freshman

Didn’t register any stats other than participation

Selected as the Pac-12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year as a senior, while also being named Second Team (Pro Football Focus), Third Team (SportsPac-12), and Honorable Mention (Pac-12 Coaches) All-Pac- 12 after starting all four games and serving as team season captain

As a junior, picked up second-team All-Pac-12 honors from Pro Football Focus

Honored with the Pac-12’s annual academic recognition each of his last three seasons as a Pac-12 All-Academic first-team squad as a sophomore and a member of the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll who earned his Pac-12 All-Academic teams as junior and senior

Inducted Patrick Laird as the lead ambassador for the Cal Athletics Summer Reading Challenge and visited approximately 25 organizations in the summer of 2019 and spoke with more than 5,000 children to promote reading and combat summer learning loss

Graduated from Cal in December 2020 in three and a half years with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the prestigious Haas School of Business

