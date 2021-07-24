Who are Naomi Osaka’s parents? | Five facts about the tennis star





Osaka kicked off the start of the Tokyo Games on Friday.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off on Friday with the opening ceremony. The official start of the Games is highlighted by the lighting of the Olympic cauldron. This time the honor went to Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, who called it on Instagram, “Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.” Here are some more facts you should know about the tennis star. Who is Osaka’s family? The 23-year-old is the daughter of a Haitian father, Leonard Franois, and a Japanese mother, Tamaki Osaka. Naomi Osaka was born in Osaka, Japan, but moved to the United States with her family at the age of three. Osaka also has an older sister, Mari Osaka, who also played tennis professionally until March 2021. The sisters took their mother’s surname and represent Japan in competition. Resume of Naomi Osaka Osaka made her debut at a Women’s Tennis Association event in 2013, shortly before her 16th birthday. She is currently ranked No. 2 in the world in singles behind Australia’s Ashleigh Barty. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion with two Australian Open wins (2021 and 2019) and two US Open wins (2018, 2020). Osaka is also 3-1 against Serena Williams. Focus on mental health mental Ahead of the Olympics, Osaka recently made headlines for its decision to withdraw from the 2021 French Open. Just days before making the announcement, Osaka posted on Twitter that she would not give press conferences at Roland Garros. “I have often felt that people have no respect for the mental health of athletes and this sounds very true when I see or participate in a press conference,” Osaka said at the time. After a backlash, Osaka announced that she was withdrawing from the tournament a few days later. She also chose not to participate in Wimbledon. The Tokyo Olympics are the first game in Osaka since Roland Garros. Sports Illustrated History Naomi Osaka has made a lot of history in her 23 years, both on and off the field. Recently, Osaka made history for its Sports Illustrated swimsuit release. Osaka is the first black female athlete to earn the cover of the song’s nearly 60-year history. She has her own Netflix series Earlier this month, ‘Naomi Osaka’, a docuseries about the tennis star’s life, was released. debuted on Netflix. The three-part series spans a two-year period in Osaka’s career, including defense of grand slam titles and advocacy for the Black Lives Matter movement. When the series was released, Osaka posted on Instagram that she was “terrified”. “This is in a sense my soul and a reflection of who I am,” she said. “I hope there are pieces that people can relate to and maybe other pieces that would help people understand why I make the choices I make.”

