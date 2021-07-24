Hurff joins field hockey staff





STANFORD, California. The Stanford Field Hockey Program Has Started Building Its Staff Under Head Coach Roz Ellis , as Laura Hurff joined the team as an assistant coach. “Laura’s expertise of the game, energy and mindset for developing women will not only elevate every member of this team, it will also advance future Cardinal hockey athletes,” said Ellis. “I’m thrilled that we’re going to build this program together. I’m looking forward to enjoying the ride. We both appreciate mindfulness and stay present, which flows through our coaching philosophy.” Hurff has been a member of the United States national team since 2018 and has played 31 games for her country. She competed in three international tournaments, including a silver medal in the 2016 Junior Pan American Games, an eighth place finish in the 2016 Junior World Cup and a ninth place finish in the 2020-21 FIH Pro League. “After an interview with Roz, it was clear that working with her was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said Hurff. “Her vision for the Stanford field hockey program is one that I’ve dreamed of being a part of since the beginning of my coaching career. One that will grow the sport on the West Coast.” Hurff, a four-year letter winner in Syracuse, was an NFHCA All-American three times and an All-ACC honorary three times. She collected 55 career points for the Orange squad, including 20 goals in 82 appearances. Hurff’s coaching career has included stops at Syracuse in 2018, Cornell in 2019, and Mayhem Field Hockey Club in 2021. Hurff graduated from Syracuse in 2018 with a degree in health and exercise sciences, and is completing her master’s degree in business administration from DeVry.

