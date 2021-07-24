Sports
What to know for Tokyo Games – NBC Boston
The Tokyo Olympics have finally arrived after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Athletes from around the world will gather in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8 for the Olympic Games.
Table tennis is one of the 28 sports taking place at the Summer Olympics. Table tennis does not have the same type of history as some other Olympic sports as it was added to the games in 1988 with 12 different countries medaling in the last 32 years.
Here’s everything you need to know about table tennis in 2021:
What are the rules for table tennis?
You may be familiar with table tennis, also known as ping pong, a common leisure game in the United States. Table tennis at the Olympics however, is a little more complicated.
Table tennis matches at the Olympics all start with a toss by the umpire. The winner can decide to serve the ball, receive the ball or which side of the table to start on. The match starts with the server throwing the ball in the air and hitting it so that it bounces first on the server’s side and then on the opponent’s side. In singles competitions, the server can serve the ball to any part of the table. In doubles, the serve must go diagonally across the table.
Any player who does not return the ball correctly to the opponent’s side loses the point. Once a player reaches 11 points, that player wins a game. If a game is tied at 10 points each, play continues until one player advances two points. To win the match, a player must win four matches, making each match a seven-match run. Doubles matches are a best-of-five series where the winner only needs to win three games.
Who will be playing table tennis at the 2021 Olympics?
Here is a list of the men’s table tennis players who have qualified for the 2021 Olympics:
Australia: David Powell, Chris Yan
Brazil: Hugo Calderano, Gustavo Tsuboi, Vitor Ishiy
China: Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin
Chinese Taipei: Lin Yun-Ju, Chuang Chih-Yuan, Chen Chien-An
Croatia: Andrej Gacina, Tomislav Pucar, Frane Kojic
Egypt: Omar Assar, Ahmed Saleh, Khalid Assar
France: Simon Gauzy, Emmanuel Lebesson, Alexandre Cassin
Germany: Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Timo Boll, Patrick Franziska
Hong-Kong: Wong Chun Ting, Lam Siu Hang, Ho Kwan Kit
Japan: Tomokazu Harimoto, Koki Niwa, Jun Mizutani
korean republic: Youngsik Jeong, Woojin Jang, Sangsu Lee
Portugal: Marcos Freitas, Tiago Apolnia, Joo Monteiro
Serbia: Aleksandar Karakasevic, Zsolt Peto, Marko Jevtovic
Slovenia: Jorgic Darko, Tokic Bojan, Kozul Denic
Sweden: Mattias Falck, Anton Kallberg, Kristian Karlsson
USA: Kanak Jha, Nikhil Kumar, Zhou Xin
Here is a list of the women’s table tennis players who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics:
Australia: Michelle Bromley, Stephanie Sang
Austria: Sofia Polcanova, Liu Jia, Liu Yuan
Brazil: Bruna Takahashi, Jessica Yamada, Caroline Kumahara
China: Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Liu Shiwen
Chinese Taipei: Cheng I-Ching, Chen Szu-Yu, Cheng Hsien-Tzu
Egypt: Dina Meshref, Yousra Helmy, Farah Abdel-Aziz
Germany: Petrissa Solja, Han Ying, Shan Xiaona
Hong-Kong: Doo Hoi Kem, Soo Wai Yam Minnie, Lee Ho Ching
Hungary: Dora Madarasz, Georgina Pota, Szandra Pergel
Japan: Mima Ito, Kasumi Ishikawa, Miu Hirano
korean republic: Jeon Jihee, Shin Yubin, Choi Hyojoo
Poland: Li Qian, Natalia Partyka, Natalia Bajor
Romania: Elizabeta Samara, Bernadette Szocs, Daniela Dodean Monteiro
Singapore: Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Lin Yeo
USA: Lily Zhang, Liu Juan, Wang Huijing
When will the Olympic table tennis tournaments for men and women take place?
Every table tennis match is played on Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasiumna from July 24 to Aug 6. The Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium was used for gymnastics and water polo during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, but table tennis is the only sport played at the stadium this summer.
The men’s singles table tennis tournament will take place from July 24-30. Eight players qualify for the knockout round, which concludes on July 30 with the bronze and gold medal matches.
The women’s table tennis tournament will take place from July 24-29. As in the men’s tournament, eight players advance to a knockout round, with the semifinals, bronze and gold medal matches all being played on July 29.
The men’s team table tennis tournament will take place from August 1-6. Eight teams will make the knockout round starting August 3. The bronze and gold medal matches will conclude on August 6, the last Friday of the Olympic Games.
The table tennis tournament for women’s teams will take place from August 1-5. Eight teams will advance to a knockout round, with the bronze and gold medal matches taking place on August 5.
Finally, the mixed doubles table tennis tournament is scheduled for July 24-26. Mixed doubles is a new event for this year’s Olympics and it was added after years of work. There were two previous failed attempts to add mixed doubles to the Olympics before finally going through for the Tokyo Olympics in 2017.
Who are the best table tennis players in the world?
Chinas Fan Zhendong has never competed in the Olympics, but is the Number 1 ranked men’s singles world table tennis player heading to Tokyo after winning the Men’s Table Tennis World Cup in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Chen Meng from China is the Number 1 in women’s singles table tennis player in the world. She has won four consecutive ITTF World Tour Grand Finals dating back to 2017 and will compete in her first Olympics for China.
South Korean duo Lee Sang-Su and Jeoung Young-Sik is the Number 1 ranked men’s doubles double table tennis team in the world. Both Sang-Su and Young-Sik qualified for the 2021 Olympics, so the pair could team up in Tokyo for South Korea.
The Japanese duo Miu Hirano and Kasumi Ishikawa is the Number 1 ranked women’s doubles double table tennis team in the world. Hirano, 21, became the youngest woman to win the Table Tennis World Cup in 2016 when she was just 16. Ishikawa won a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics and a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics.
