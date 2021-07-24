Friday Night Orioles Game Thread: vs. Nationals, 7:05 PM





The regional rivals of the Orioles interleague head to Baltimore this weekend after the Nationals won all three games in DC earlier this season. Washington enters the game 45-50 and six games in the NL East, and as Mark Brown noted in the series preview, the outcome of these next three games could help determine whether the Nats become buyers or sellers by the trade deadline. from next week. The Nationals have plenty to play for. The Orioles? Not so much. Its just another three games on the schedule as they continue their grim slog at the end of a bleak season. Can you feel the excitement? Veteran lefty Patrick Corbin, in the midst of a brutal year for the Nats, makes the start. The Orioles have tested him in his last two appearances against them: a five-inning, five-run start in 2020 and an 11-hit, four-run thump earlier this year, in which he took the win anyway because Orioles- pitchers were worse. Jorge Lopez counters for the Orioles, fresh off yet another start in which he imploded in the dreaded fifth inning and was pulled after 4.2 in Kansas City in an eventual win by Os. He faced the Nationals earlier this year and it was one of his better performances. He tied his season high with eight strikeouts, gave up only two runs and even made it through the fifth inning, but then took the loss. The Nationals’ lineup includes former Orioles dud Gerardo Parra, who is back with Baby Shark-ing with the Nats after a year in Japan, as well as Alcides Escobar, who trained with the Orioles in the Spring of 2019 but was released before Opening day. For the Orioles, Maikel Franco is back in the lineup for the first time since June 30, when he sprained his ankle during the final game of the game in Houston. The Ox activated him from the injured list this afternoon. Oriole’s lineup: CF Cedric Mullins

RF Austin Hays

DH Trey Mancinic

1B Ryan Mountcastle

SS Ramon Urias

C Pedro Severino

3B Michael Franco

LF Ryan McKenna

2B Pat Valaika RHP Jorge Lopez Nationals lineup: 2B Alcides Escobar

SS Trea Turner

LF Juan Soto

1B Josh Bell

DH Ryan Zimmerman

3B Josh Harrison

LF Gerardo Parra

C Three Barrier

CF Andrew Stevenson LHP Patrick Corbin

