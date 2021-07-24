India vs England: BCCI flies to England in replacements | Cricket News





MUMBAI: The BCCI is gearing up to send replacements to England after three injuries.

All-rounder Washington Sundar and reserve pacer Avesh Khan suffered finger injuries during India’s warm-up match against a Combined Province XI this week and have been banned from the entire series.

Sundar and Khan follow opener Shubhman Gill in the list of injuries the Indian team has sustained, reducing the squad from 24 to just 21. Given the task ahead of us, a series of five tests, with 25 days of cricket in a 40 day window, the cricket board now finds it necessary to pack the substitutions.

TOI understands that the national selectors are in a bind trying to sort out these substitutions.

It is a conscious decision by part of the BCCI. Earlier, when it was just one opener, the board decided that there were two other options for that lock in Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul. But now a good all-rounder and an emerging pacemaker are also out of the question. Given the length of the tour, BCCI will have to send replacements, sources said.

Probably the reason why Rahul Dravid decided not to play Devdutt Padikkal, despite considering five substitutions for Friday’s game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could also be in the mix as he can punch and be effective in England conditions, say those following the developments.

Therefore, the replacements must be sent at the earliest. Were only 10 days away from the first Test, so they won’t be available for that game anyway. In any case, they should start working for the second Test and even that will be close in case India is forced to play one of the newcomers, sources say. developments said.

But how many replacements is still the question.

Chief selector Chetan Sharma was asked to contact team management in England and the board was told they were talking about two replacements and not three.

Ideally, BCCI should send in at least three, say the experts.

Aside from injuries, there are also Covid-related concerns. With cases rising in the UK and travel from India to England continuing to require mandatory quarantines, the BCCI will need to act quickly.

The said replacements are likely to leave within the next 24 hours.

