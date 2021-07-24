Women’s Football Alliance Championships play in Canton this weekend





CANTONMannon Garcia and her family drove nearly 1,600 miles to watch her sister compete for a soccer title. Her sister, Gerilynn Curley, played in her fifth season for the Arizona OutKasts, formerly the Phoenix PhantomZ, in Friday’s Division III championship game for the Women’s Football Alliance. Example:Women’s Football Alliance Championships are coming to Canton The Women’s Football Alliance will play its first All-American Game and three championship games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on Friday and Saturday. The games will remain in Canton for another four years. Garcia made the trip to Benson Stadium from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to support her sister and women in the sport. The OutKasts lost the title 30-20 to Derby City Dynamite of Kentucky. “I think women are phenomenal and strong,” Garcia said after the game. “I think everyone, man or woman, should have the opportunity to play (football).” From Boston to Phoenix, they came to Canton The other matchups were Nevada Storm and the Detroit Dark Angels in Division II and the Boston Renegades and the Minnesota Vixen for the Division I title. So many other fans like Garcia traveled from afar to Stark County to watch their favorite women’s team compete. They were greeted with partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Postponing their Florida vacation for a day, the Embry family drove five hours north from Kentucky to watch Angela Embry Jr., a linebacker and fullback for the Dynamite, play in the Division III game. “I think the women play harder than the men,” said Embry’s 17-year-old brother, Evan, when asked about the difference between women’s and men’s football matches. Clifford Butler, a friend of the Embrys who cheered the crowd up with cowbells and a megaphone, described women’s soccer as the “embodiment of what team sports should be.” He said the players are team-oriented and “everyone works hard” for team success. Decent draw for summer football For midsummer football without local ties, the turnout was still relatively reasonable. Hundreds of fans supporting the teams bought tickets and cheered on their favorite teams. “It’s always great to see people from all over the country,” said Jennifer Mabee, an educator and former player, who came to Canton with a friend from Fort Wayne, Ind., to watch the championship games. Mabee said the women are not paid to participate and often pay their own expenses. The league and some teams have sponsors, but it pales in comparison to the NFL or other men’s leagues. “We support ourselves,” Mabee said. So why play when there are financial risks? Mabee said she and the other players past and present played out of love for the game and friendships. To her, the team was like ‘family’. “My best friends are former teammates,” she said. Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter @bduerREP

