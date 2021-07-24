The Latest: Georgian tennis players sent home after foul | Sport

Sports
TOKYO (AP) The latest news about the Tokyo Olympics taking place under heavy restrictions after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic:
Two Georgian tennis players have been banned from competing in the Tokyo Olympics after officials in their home countries told them they were registered for the Games but never sent in the paperwork.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled it had to reject doubles players Oksana Kalashnikova and Ekaterine Gorgodze because they were never formally registered for the games, although Georgia’s Olympic Committee informed the applicants that their application had been submitted.
Without formal participation in the Olympics, the court ruled that the consequence, unfortunate as it may be for the two athletes, could only be the rejection of their petition.
Australia is without cyclist Rohan Dennis for the men’s Olympic road race, although that is not because of a positive test for COVID-19.
Dennis chose to skip the race, which takes place on a brutal course through scorching heat that barely suits his skills, so he can focus on next week’s time trial instead.
Dennis, who has won stages in each of the three Grand Tours, is also one of the best in the world in the race against the clock. He is a two-time world time trial champion, helped Australia to silver in the team pursuit at the 2012 London Games and is a former world hour record holder.
He was in contention for a medal at the Rio Games in the time trial, but he had a mechanical problem that required a bike change and put him out of the running.
The entire Spanish cycling team has been cleared hours before the start for the men’s road race, ending a stressful period of uncertainty following a positive COVID-19 test involving a team masseuse.
Alejandro Valverde, Gorka Izagirre, Ion Izagirre, Omar Fraile and Jesus Herrada were considered close contacts of the masseuse, but all gave negative test results allowing them to make the start at Musashinonomori Park on Saturday.
Spain has one of the strongest teams in the men’s road race, which will finish at Fuji International Speedway. Valverde, Fraile and Ion Izagirre in particular have skills that are perfectly suited to the mountainous trail.
The first ever game of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament has been canceled because a Czech player tested positive for COVID-19.
Markta Slukov tested positive earlier this week, knocking her and her partner Barbora Hermannova out of the Tokyo Games.
The Czechs would play against a team from the host country that would make its Olympic debut. Instead, the Japanese pair of Megumi Murakami and Miki Ishii took the win by default.
Slukov is one of at least three members of the Czech team who have tested positive since their arrival in Japan, including men’s beach volleyball player Ondej Perui.
The team has said it is investigating whether the COVID-19 outbreak is related to the charter flight to Tokyo.
German cyclist Simon Geschke has been banned from participating in the men’s road race after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The German team says Geschke initially tested positive on Friday and his result was confirmed by another test later in the day.
Germany says fellow drivers Nikias Arndt and Maximilian Schachmann are cleared to race on Saturday. The team’s fourth rider, Emanuel Buchmann, was Geschke’s roommate and waited overnight for the results of a new PCR test for the virus. Team members tested negative.
Geschke was a stage winner of the Tour de France in 2015.
The German road racing team lives in a hotel and not in the Olympic Village.
Geschke says he followed hygiene rules at the Olympics. He adds that I’m fine physically, but emotionally it’s been a really awful day for me.
