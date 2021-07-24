Charity deck hockey tournament this weekend in Oakmont, Banksville

This weekend, the Oakmont and Banksville rinks will host a charity tournament benefiting the American Cancer Society.

The annual Hockey for Life game has returned to Riverside Park in Oakmont after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Hosted by Riverview Deck Hockey, the nonprofit organization of Riverview Raptors’ youth teams, 38 teams from across western Pennsylvania and even Chicago have signed up to play.

The games started on Thursday and will continue through Sunday evening.

“It feels good (to be back),” said Raptors president Ryan Rose. “Many of the children and people in our organization were really disappointed, as were many of the teams that participate because they look forward to it every year. We started with 25 participating teams when we started. As soon as the news is out, everyone will come.”

The tournament originally started as a fundraiser for two families of terminally ill patients in 2015.

Rose said that Nancy “Moochie” Donatucci, a cancer survivor, contacted Relay for Life the following year, and the bond has remained strong ever since.

The teams are divided into three divisions, penguins (7-9 years), beavers (10-12 years) and cadets (13-15 years).

The Raptors and Penn Hills Arsenal teams took on the Cranberry Screaming Eagles at Riverside Park Friday.

Jason McDermott of Leechburg is the assistant coach of the Penn Hills cadet A team. He said it is very personal for him to help the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life.

“I lost both my parents (Harry and Mary Lou McDermott) to cancer at a young age,” he said. “I think everyone is aware of cancer now, but doing something about it and being an active participant while being with your friends and having fun is really, really good. Our ball hockey season is super long. To take the time to do something like this to do and give something back is really good.”

The tournament is one of many fundraisers this year leading up to Relay for Life of Riverview.

Rose said the goal is to raise $7,000 through basket raffles, food sales and a portion of the proceeds from team registrations.

Saturday and Sunday games are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6:50 p.m. on Riverside and at 1461 Crane Ave. in Banksville. Entry and parking is free.

The tournament is hosted by Rose, his wife and team manager Amanda Rose, Raptors Vice President Harry Otley and Secretary Kevin Keller.

Riverview Relay for Life is scheduled for 4-10 p.m. at Riverside Park.

Registration and information is available at relayforlife.org/pariverview or call 800-227-2345.

More information about the tournament can be found on the Riverview Deck Hockey Facebook Page.