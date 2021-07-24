Strasburg withdrew after persistent neck problems

A frustrating 21 months since the 2019 World Series Most Valuable Player title continues for Stephen Strasbourg, who developed neck pain again during his last bullpen session while throwing.

The veteran righthander was able to throw a bullpen session earlier this week and then a long toss, but his second bullpen session caused more discomfort in his neck and forced the nationals to keep him from throwing as they try to work out the next steps.

“So Strasburg had an uneasy feeling in his neck again, so we took him down again and now we have to come up with something else for him,” said manager Davey Martinez during his pregame Zoom session with reporters this afternoon. “I know they’re going to look at some other options, see if we can find another specialist for him. But right now this is still happening to him so we have to come up with something else for him.

“It’s a shame, I know he’s trying very hard to get back on the hill and come back. But like I said before, if we get Strasburg back, I want him back in full health. So we’re all going here Weighing options. But from now on we’ve pulled it back a little bit and then we’ll see what happens in the next few days.”

Strasburg has been on the 10-day injured neck list since June 2 and spent some time in the IL earlier in the season with right shoulder inflammation. He also suffered a setback in his recovery from this injury when he felt the same discomfort while throwing a simulated game when the team was in San Diego earlier this month. This comes on the heels of a shortened 2020 season in which Strasburg made just two starts due to carpal tunnel neuritis surgery.

With these injured list stints combined, Strasburg has pitched just 26 2/3 innings since signing a $245 million seven-year contract to return to Washington after leading the team to its first World Series title.

Now he still has the same nagging, “painful” pain in his neck.

“It’s still the same kind of pain,” Martinez said, looking sad and frustrated at his starting pitcher. “As I said after I spoke to him, he is frustrated because he has worked so hard. So I said to him, I said, ‘Look, we just have to find out what it is and then we’ll move on. We’ve been here before so I know it’s been a bumpy road for you and I know you want to come back to pitch.’ Most importantly, he has to stay positive. He must understand it’s a shame, but as I always tell him, I’d love to have him back, but when I get him back I want him to be healthy.”

The other frustrating part of this equation isn’t just the return of the pain, but the fact that the Nats don’t know what’s causing it. Solving that mystery is now the number 1 priority for Strasbourg.

“We need to find out what’s really causing this,” Martinez said. “Like I said, he can go out in two days or three days and play a long toss, get ready to throw again and what to say it won’t happen to him again? We have already gone through this process a few times. It just keeps coming back, it keeps getting irritated. So we need to figure out what the medical future holds for him. I know he’s talked to our trainers, they’re looking and weighing options, looking at different doctors and medical staff and seeing if we can determine what’s going on.”

Perhaps the only good news is that it doesn’t appear to be a mechanical issue. Martinez confirmed that Strasburg and pitching coach Jim Hickey worked on the mechanics of the right-hander on the mound and that he was able to throw the ball well.

“He and Hickey have been working diligently on his mechanics,” said Martinez. “I know the last few times he threw, and I can say I saw him throw the last few bullpens and the ball came out good and it looked good. He stood a little better with his legs. I know they talk about him being a little higher and he did. But you know, like I said, the next day he comes back and his neck area, his fall area is sore. So we need to find out why that is.”

For now, that’s all Strasburg and the Nationals can do while asking a different opinion from another specialist. Until that’s done, there’s no real timeline for when Strasburg can pitch again, let alone climb the hill.

“Yeah, I never have a timeline on what he does,” Martinez said. “Like I said, it’s just a matter of getting him through the process. We’ve taken this hurdle before and he’s had this inconvenience before. He had it again. You know, it doesn’t bother him, he goes out and throws long toss and stuff and he feels OK. If he throws a bullpen, it annoys him a bit. So we have to find that out.”

Remark: Major League Baseball, in accordance with the MLB Players Association, today announced that: Starlin Castro’s administrative leave has been extended for a further seven days, up to and including 29 July. Castro was placed on administrative leave by MLB last Friday under the joint MLB-MLBPA policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse as the league investigates an allegation of violence.