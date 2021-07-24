‘India will lose to Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar makes bold prediction for T20 World Cup final | Cricket

The T20 World Cup returns from the United Arab Emirates in October. India was supposed to host the tournament in 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted plans and the BCCI decided to move the tournament to the UAE. The perpetual tournament kicks off on October 17. There is excitement among the cricket fans for the tournament as they will see India play against Pakistan on a cricket ground. The arch-rivals have been placed in the same group and will face each other in T20 cricket for the first time in 5 years.

India vs Pakistan games in cricket is one of the most watched matches in the sport and it is sure to generate a lot of fanfare during the tournament. However, former Pakistani pacesetter Shoaib Akhtar made a bold prediction for the tournament as he declared that both countries will reach the final of the T20 World Cup. Akhtar also believes that Pakistan will beat India in the final.

READ | VIDEO: Sri Lanka players celebrate Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket even after DRS confirms not out are trolled on Twitter

“I have a feeling that Pakistan and India will play in the T20 World Cup final and India will lose to Pakistan. The conditions in the UAE will benefit both India and Pakistan,” Shoaib Akhtar told Sports Tak.

This year’s T20 World Cup 2021 will take place from October 17 to November 14. India and Pakistan will be joined by New Zealand,

Afghanistan and two other qualifiers from Round 1 in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. Group 1 will feature two-time and reigning champions of the West Indies, along with Australia, England and South Africa and two other qualifiers.

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket for more than a decade, but have still met in worldwide tournaments. Since the 2011 World Cup, India and Pakistan have played against each other in all ICC events, with India losing just one match. The only ICC competition in which they did not face off was the recently concluded World Test Championships.