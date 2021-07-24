Sports
1 dead in South Side Slopes shooting at youth soccer field
One person was killed early Friday night in a shooting near a youth soccer practice in the South Side Slopes, authorities said.
The shooting took place near Quarry Field at South 18e Street less than 12 hours after Pittsburgh Public Safety officials held a media conference to discuss an increase in violence on the south side of the city, a nightlife hotspot. That shooting, about 1:30 a.m. near East Carson and South 18e, left three people injured and a 15-year-old charged with attempted murder.
Half a mile away at the field, which is part of South Side Slopes Park, someone shot a man several times just next to a field where dozens of children were playing soccer.
Chef Scott Schubert was patrolling the South Side because of the recent spate of violence. He said he received a ShotSpotter warning and went to the crime scene. He heard that the injured man was being driven in a white SUV.
Chief Schubert confirms the shooting, which took place near Quarry Field, was fatal pic.twitter.com/EKHj07LpPZ
— Megan Guza (@meganguzaTrib) July 23, 2021
“I saw that vehicle go around, traffic stopped, I turned around and ended up pulling the car here,” Schubert said on the secondary scene at the intersection of Josephine and 21NS streets. “One person was shot in the vehicle. The officers – I can’t believe how much work they put in to save the person.”
The man, whom authorities could not identify, died at the scene.
“It’s worrying — the level of violence going on in the city of Pittsburgh and the number of people carrying guns,” Schubert said. “Here again, in an area where children play football, it is unacceptable for anyone to be shot. This has to stop.”
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, [email protected] or via Twitter .
