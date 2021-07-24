Swiatek, daughter of an Olympian, wins tennis opener in Tokyo





TOKYO Iga Swiatek had grown up listening to her father’s stories about rowing in the 1988 Olympics and then had won a bronze medal herself in doubles at the Summer Youth Olympics. She had been thinking about taking part in the Tokyo Games for a while. Her focus was on sharp display in a 6-2, 6-2 win over 172nd-ranked Mona Barthel in the opening game at Center Court of Saturday’s Olympic tennis tournament. Swiatek, who became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title at last year’s French Open, jumped to a 5-0 lead in the opening set and broke midway through the second set against her German opponent. It was clearly not the setting Swiatek had dreamed of, with spectators banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t seem to affect her anything. The only sounds in the huge stadium came from cars and trains passing nearby, mixed with the drone of Swiatek’s forehand, which accounted for 12 of her 16 winners. Advertisement Swiatek also committed only 16 unforced errors for Barthels 30. The eighth-ranked Swiatek then takes on Paula Badosa from Spain or Kristina Mladenovic from France. With the heat and humidity stifling from the start, players wrapped towels filled with ice around their necks to cool off during the switchovers. The temperature was 90 degrees F (32 degrees C). Swiateks’ father, Tomasz, competed in the double sculls in Seoul and finished seventh. At the 2018 Youth Games, Swiatek won a medal in doubles together with Kaja Juvan from Slovenia. Recent French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of ROC and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland also advanced on the hard courts of Ariake Tennis Park. Pavlyuchenkova appeared to struggle with the heat in a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sara Errani. Midway through the second set, Pavlyuchenkova slid bags of ice under her skirt on a switch and reached for an air hose for more relief. Advertisement Golubic defeated Colombia’s Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-4, 6-1 and then takes on home favorites Naomi Osaka or Zheng Saisai of China. The match between Osaka and Zheng was originally scheduled to be played on center court, but that meeting was moved to the Sunday before Osaka lit the kettle during the opening ceremony on Friday. Later on, Novak Djokovic opens against No. 139 Hugo Dellien from Bolivia. Djokovic tries to be the first man to finish a Golden Slam by winning all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year. ____ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ____ Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

