Olympics-Hockey-Australia beat host Japan in exciting men’s opener





By Daniel Leussink TOKYO (Reuters) – Australia overtook host Japan 5-3 on Saturday in a thrilling opening game of the men’s hockey tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, as India fought back from a goal to beat New Zealand. Australia’s ‘Kookaburras’ trailed 3-2 at halftime after scoring three goals in quick succession just before half time, but continued to struggle to turn the tables in the final two quarters. “Japan is a difficult opponent. We wanted to get the result today,” said midfielder Daniel Beale, who scored the last goal. “Luckily we got the three points and we just want to build up every game. This is definitely a good place to start with a win.” The Australians tied the score in the 34th minute after Blake Govers scored a penalty corner and advanced on the sun-drenched field of the main stadium with a backhand shot from captain Aran Zalewski that flew high into the net. Beale received an assist from striker Tim Brand to lock the game. Australia’s players used lots of ice water and used fans and cold towels to cool themselves off during halftime, but Beale said they would adapt to the damp conditions. “It’s hot, but we’re just going to take it and keep going,” he said. “Luckily we are from Australia and we are used to high heat, so I think everyone has to deal with it. The team that can perform the best will go the furthest in this tournament.” Japanese striker Kenta Tanaka said their weaknesses had been exposed by Australia. “We want to address that and do our best next time,” he said, adding that Japan would again rely on counterattacks in their next game against Argentina on Sunday. In the second game of Pool A, India, which has won gold medals at eight Olympics, gave in early but quickly equalized on a penalty kick and roared on to win, with two goals from Harmanpreet Singh and one from Rupinder Pal Singh. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by Peter Rutherford)

