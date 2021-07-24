Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Unleashes Twitter Jokes By Answering “That’s HIPAA” To Vaccine Question





Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sidestepped a question on Friday whether he has received a COVID-19 vaccine. The reaction opened him to funny comments on Twitter. Prescott told reporters it wasn’t “exactly important” whether he was. Then he said, “I think that’s HIPAA.” HIPAA is an abbreviation for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which is a federal statute. Within the law are protections for patients against healthcare providers who disclose personal information without their knowledge or consent. By the website of the United States Department of Health and Human Services: What information is protected? Information that your doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers have put in your medical record

Conversations your doctor has about your care or treatment with nurses and others

Information about you in the computer system of your health insurer

Billing information about you in your clinic

Most of the other health information about you held by those required to follow these laws Prescott invoking HIPAA to evade a yes-or-no question about the vaccine is far from an accurate application. MORE: New rules have big impact on teams with the lowest and highest vaccination rates His answer certainly didn’t protect him from the Twitter jokes that followed: My wife just asked me if I played well on the golf course today. I told her that question violates my HIPAA rights. Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) July 24, 2021 For the last time: asking me to select all plazas with traffic lights is a HIPAA violation Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) July 23, 2021 It’s a HIPAA violation to ask me how much bubble bath water I accidentally drank Julius Caesar (@Jiddy7) July 24, 2021 Asking me if Pepsi is okay is a violation of HIPAA Laura Gorsky (@lauragorsky) July 24, 2021 There were also serious tweets, as people took the non-response as a sign that Prescott is not vaccinated. There was also support for Prescott who refused to release personal information. Vaccines are a hot button topic in the NFL on the eve of the start of training camps. The league told teams Thursday that if a game is postponed because a team has a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players and cannot be rescheduled, the team with the outbreak will lose the game and players from either team will not. get paid for the game. Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins went on to say on social media that he didn’t want the vaccine, before saying he had “about 9 more years in me,” in a reference to his football career.

