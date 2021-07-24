West Indies-Australia series resumes with new dates





The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between the West Indies and Australia resumes after support from both national boards and medical officials from the government of Barbados.

After the postponement of the second game of the series, the teams will face each other on Saturday and Monday, with 20 points for automatic World Cup qualification. The second game was halted after Alex Carey won the toss and chose to bat on Thursday. A non-playing member of the West Indian contingent returned a positive test in the run-up to the game, forcing medical officials from both sides to intervene. Since the postponement, the 152-strong squad, coaching staff, officials and television crew have all returned negative test results, allowing the series to continue largely unscathed. Ricky Skerritt, president of Cricket West Indies, praised the work and collaboration between the boards of both teams and the health teams. “I appreciate the pivotal role of the BCA and the Government of Barbados for working closely with Cricket West Indies to ensure everything is in place to resume the series,” said Skerritt. “It was a challenging two days and we worked very quickly and safely, following all established medical protocols, to ensure that all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure that we can continue playing safely tomorrow. “We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly. “We would like to thank our counterparts at CA for their cooperation in this matter as we strive to get the games going again. Special thanks go to our CEO Johnny Grave, Chairman of Cricket Australia, Earl Eddings, his CEO Nick Hockley together with our respective medical and operations teams.” Australia got off to a great start to the series, winning by 133 runs (DLS), while Mitchell Starc broke the hosts batting order with numbers of 5/48. The result moved Australia to third in the Super League standings, while the West Indies are in ninth place, currently outside the automatic qualifying spots. After the three-game run, the West Indies will remain five T20Is in Barbados against Pakistan.

