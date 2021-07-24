Big Ten Media Days: IU football head coach Tom Allen ready to win the Big Ten





At his first Big Ten Media Days in 2017, IU football head coach Tom Allen gave three numbers: 50, 26, 10. Those numbers indicated how long it has been since the Hoosiers won the Big Ten, had a bowling match and had a winning season. , respectively. Four years later, that’s 54, 30 and zero. Although the Hoosiers had two of their best-ever seasons in 2019 and 2020, Allen said the team is aiming not only to continue that success in 2021, but to build on it and clear the other two numbers. When Allen took over from former head coach Kevin Wilson in December 2016, players ended training by saying in a jumble of Big Ten champions, something he quickly put an end to. Almost five years later, the players have earned that right from their coach. I didn’t feel there was any credence in those words, and I just felt like it was more negative than positive, Allen said it was just something we said, broke it off and everyone chased away. This is the first off-season Ive given the players permission to break it down on Big Ten champions. Players are also buying into Allens’ vision for the team, after seeing the teams turn consecutive 5-7 seasons to 8-5 and 6-2 records in 2019 and 2020. It’s really exciting to just play a part, said senior linebacker Micah McFadden. In my first year we certainly weren’t the team we wanted to be and we didn’t have the season we wanted, but it’s cool to be a part of that transformation and to see all of his goals come to fruition. To fulfill the dreams of winning IU’s first Big Ten title since 1967, the Hoosiers will have to get past Ohio State, a team Allen called the gold standard and which has won the conference in four consecutive seasons. After losing to the No. 3 Buckeyes 45-38 last season in Columbus, Ohio, the Hoosiers are confident in their ability to change that result in 2021. It lets this football team know that we were there, that we can compete with anyone, said senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle. I think this football team understands that now. While ending the 54-year drought of the conference championship is within reach for the Hoosiers entering Allen’s fifth season as head coach, the team still has work to do to reach that goal. The vision is very clear, that’s the goal, Allen said. To come back to this facility and play for a Big Ten Championship on December 4. That’s the goal, and then you start working back from there on how to achieve that goal. To me that’s the vision, and the mindset you need to have, is that you’re going to influence that opportunity through what we do every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idsnews.com/article/2021/07/big-ten-media-days-iu-football-head-coach-tom-allen-ready-to-win-the-big-ten The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos