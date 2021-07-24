Leylah Annie Fernandez achieves opening win to continue in Olympic tennis

Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez battled for a win over Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska on Saturday to advance to the second round of the Tokyo Olympics tennis tournament.

Fernandez, number 72 on the WTA Tour, won 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 against the world number 46 at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo.

It is a first Olympic appearance for the 18-year-old from Laval, Que. She then plays the winner of Zarina Diyas vs.BarboraKrejcikova.

While Yastremeska came back to find her rhythm in the second set, Fernandez maintained her intensity throughout the third set. The Canadian converted three of the four break points.

“I’m very happy with myself. I fought for every point… she’s a great player,” Fernandez said.

The heat in Tokyo was a struggle in itself.

“I was trying to tell myself I’m good, I just have to fight through it, get over that hurdle,” she said.

Fernandez played her game about 12 hours after running in the opening ceremony as part of Team Canada on Friday.

“It’s my first Olympics. I really wanted to do that walk, even if I was going to play the next day. I just had to be mentally prepared for the difficulties of the next day, and I think I did well.” she said.

Seeing other contestants parading with pride and confidence, she said, inspired her.

“That gave me more enthusiasm to get out on the field and give it my all.”

Meanwhile, Gabriela Dabrowski and Sharon Fichman lost their opener 7-6 (3), 6-4 against Brazil’s Luisa Stefani and Laura Pigossi in the first round of doubles.

In the men’s race, Montreal-based Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will play it Sunday in his first round match against Andy Murray, who won gold at both the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics.