Talkin’ Blazers: Neil Olshey has embraced stability over the years

Before taking the job as general manager of the Portland Trail Blazers, Neil Olshey walked into a franchise that had replaced its leading decision maker three times in three years. Kevin Pritchard, who built a team of 54 wins around Brandon Roy, still led the Blazers 2010 NBA Draft knowing it was his last day of work.

Simply put, the Blazers’ overall management position was a revolving door until Olshey took on the gig in 2012. Since then, he has become the second-longest-serving general manager in franchise history, making the playoffs in all but one of the seasons, and even made it to the 2019 Western Conference Finals.

But now, amid rampant speculation that Damian Lillard is eyeing other destinations to play with noise to back it up, Olshey finds himself running the most important off-season for Portland in decades.

Talking blazersco-hostDan Sheldonsays Olshey brought this upon himself, as he valued his job security more than winning at the top level with an MVP player in Lillard.

“I think it’s created some stability so far, not just for himself but for the organization,” Sheldon said. “I think Olshey has always been lacking in stability when taking that big swing because he knew if he swung and he missed he was fired and he had to look for a new job.

“He appreciated his stability and knew it would be good enough for everyone involved… Until now he could get away with it because year after year he quoted ‘We’ll keep making the play-offs’, well, in some places that’s not good enough.”

“You’re supposed to make the playoffs, you’ve got a top ten player in the NBA. Stop it,” Channing Frye added.

Since the death of Paul Allen, Olshey has been seen as someone who prioritizes his job security above all else, failing to publicly admit mistakes, such as claiming Portland’s 29th-ranked defensive rating “wasn’t a product of the roster” that he built up after giving coach Terry Stotts a bench line-up of Anfernee Simons, Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter.

Olshey has already survived monumental failures such as giving both Allen Crabbe and Evan Turner 4-year deals, both worth more than $70 million in 2016, where he failed to match Damian Lillard with an All-Star teammate, while the NBA has seen unprecedented moves from superstars and the 2017 NBA Draft drafts two failures despite three first-round picks.

“The draft is not for quick fixes and positional needs,” Olshey said after the 2017 NBA Draft. “The draft is for the long term. This is about the next 12-15 years.”

Both “long-term” assets, Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan, didn’t even get a qualifying offer from Portland. Forget the next 12-15 years, Olshey’s recent concept picks barely helped the franchise in rookie deals.

Meanwhile, as Olshey shy away from doing whatever it takes to trade for hapless superstars like Jimmy Butler (swapped twice on his latest deal), Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and more, Blazer’s own franchise building block is now more frustrated than ever.

“We haven’t won a championship, so obviously where we are now isn’t good enough,” Damian Lillard said after being knocked out in Game 6.

I don’t know what a stir looks like or what changes will be made or could be made, but as it is, it clearly wasn’t good enough. We came up short against a team without their base guard and shooting guard (Jamal Murray and Will Barton). …Obviously where we are isn’t good enough to win a championship if it isn’t good enough to come out of a first round series with two of their best three or four players off the floor.

Last week, Lillard said he had not made a clear decision about his future, despite a four-year extension this season.

Dame even put public pressure on Olshey to take measures this offseason so Lillard can win everything in Portland instead of demanding a trade.

“If you look at our team as it goes into next season, I don’t see how you can say this is a championship team,” said Lillard.

“We’ve made the playoffs all these years in a row. We’re not a bad team, we’re a winning team. We’re in the playoffs every year. We have a great environment. We are in a great city. .. There are a lot of positives, but I think we’ve reached the point where it’s like, ‘ok, but it’s not enough.’ “Do we really want to win everything? Is that what we strive for. We have to do things to show that. We have to put action behind that desire to win at that level.”

Can Olshey live up to it or will he turn it back on a team that lost so heavily to Denver that Lillard made sure to play for Team USA to take part in the win?

“The fact that the season was not extended for me…leaving a sour taste in my mouth after losing so early to a team that was beaten up and injured when I expected to win that series, it gave me the itch to jump back in and play and have that chance to win,” said Lillard.

The ball is in your court, Neil.