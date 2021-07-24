Sports
Talkin’ Blazers: Neil Olshey has embraced stability over the years
Before taking the job as general manager of the Portland Trail Blazers, Neil Olshey walked into a franchise that had replaced its leading decision maker three times in three years. Kevin Pritchard, who built a team of 54 wins around Brandon Roy, still led the Blazers 2010 NBA Draft knowing it was his last day of work.
Simply put, the Blazers’ overall management position was a revolving door until Olshey took on the gig in 2012. Since then, he has become the second-longest-serving general manager in franchise history, making the playoffs in all but one of the seasons, and even made it to the 2019 Western Conference Finals.
But now, amid rampant speculation that Damian Lillard is eyeing other destinations to play with noise to back it up, Olshey finds himself running the most important off-season for Portland in decades.
Talking blazersco-hostDan Sheldonsays Olshey brought this upon himself, as he valued his job security more than winning at the top level with an MVP player in Lillard.
[Listen to the latest Talkin Blazers Podcast with hosts Channing Frye and Dan Sheldon!]
“I think it’s created some stability so far, not just for himself but for the organization,” Sheldon said. “I think Olshey has always been lacking in stability when taking that big swing because he knew if he swung and he missed he was fired and he had to look for a new job.
“He appreciated his stability and knew it would be good enough for everyone involved… Until now he could get away with it because year after year he quoted ‘We’ll keep making the play-offs’, well, in some places that’s not good enough.”
“You’re supposed to make the playoffs, you’ve got a top ten player in the NBA. Stop it,” Channing Frye added.
Since the death of Paul Allen, Olshey has been seen as someone who prioritizes his job security above all else, failing to publicly admit mistakes, such as claiming Portland’s 29th-ranked defensive rating “wasn’t a product of the roster” that he built up after giving coach Terry Stotts a bench line-up of Anfernee Simons, Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter.
Olshey has already survived monumental failures such as giving both Allen Crabbe and Evan Turner 4-year deals, both worth more than $70 million in 2016, where he failed to match Damian Lillard with an All-Star teammate, while the NBA has seen unprecedented moves from superstars and the 2017 NBA Draft drafts two failures despite three first-round picks.
“The draft is not for quick fixes and positional needs,” Olshey said after the 2017 NBA Draft. “The draft is for the long term. This is about the next 12-15 years.”
Both “long-term” assets, Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan, didn’t even get a qualifying offer from Portland. Forget the next 12-15 years, Olshey’s recent concept picks barely helped the franchise in rookie deals.
Meanwhile, as Olshey shy away from doing whatever it takes to trade for hapless superstars like Jimmy Butler (swapped twice on his latest deal), Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and more, Blazer’s own franchise building block is now more frustrated than ever.
“We haven’t won a championship, so obviously where we are now isn’t good enough,” Damian Lillard said after being knocked out in Game 6.
I don’t know what a stir looks like or what changes will be made or could be made, but as it is, it clearly wasn’t good enough. We came up short against a team without their base guard and shooting guard (Jamal Murray and Will Barton). …Obviously where we are isn’t good enough to win a championship if it isn’t good enough to come out of a first round series with two of their best three or four players off the floor.
Last week, Lillard said he had not made a clear decision about his future, despite a four-year extension this season.
Dame even put public pressure on Olshey to take measures this offseason so Lillard can win everything in Portland instead of demanding a trade.
“If you look at our team as it goes into next season, I don’t see how you can say this is a championship team,” said Lillard.
“We’ve made the playoffs all these years in a row. We’re not a bad team, we’re a winning team. We’re in the playoffs every year. We have a great environment. We are in a great city. .. There are a lot of positives, but I think we’ve reached the point where it’s like, ‘ok, but it’s not enough.’ “Do we really want to win everything? Is that what we strive for. We have to do things to show that. We have to put action behind that desire to win at that level.”
Can Olshey live up to it or will he turn it back on a team that lost so heavily to Denver that Lillard made sure to play for Team USA to take part in the win?
“The fact that the season was not extended for me…leaving a sour taste in my mouth after losing so early to a team that was beaten up and injured when I expected to win that series, it gave me the itch to jump back in and play and have that chance to win,” said Lillard.
The ball is in your court, Neil.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/northwest/trail-blazers/talkin-blazers-neil-olshey-has-embraced-stability-over-years
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]