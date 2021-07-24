India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Highlights July 23, 2021 – Cricket Highlights 2 – Guru . Highlights





Ind vs SL 3rd ODI Highlights Today Friday, 7/23/2021 – 3rd ODI (D/N), India tour of Sri Lanka (ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League) from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. ICC Ranking Test, ODI & T20 India won the toss and chose to bat. Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and celebrates it with a thigh-five before saying he wants to bat first as the wicket is dry. “We have six substitutes and five debutants,” he says. Navdeep Saini will take the field alongside the five debutants mentioned earlier. “We have three changes”, Dasun Shanaka says:. “Praveen Jayawickrama, Ramesh Mendis and Akila Dananjaya are participating.” India team:1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 3 Sanju Samson (wk), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Nitish Rana, 8 K Gowtham, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Navdeep Saini, 11 Chetan Sakariya .

Sri Lanka Team: 1 Avishka Fernando, 2 Minod Bhanuka (wk), 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Dhanajaya de Silva, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Ramesh Mendis, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Akila Dananjaya, 11 Praveen Jayawickrama. Presentation after match. Avishka Fernando is the player of the match. “If we had done well in the second game, we would have won the series,” he says. “However, I am very happy with today’s Player-of-the-Match award. After the UK tour, I worked on my percussion and it helped. We have a very young side and in the future I think we will will do well.” Dasun Shanaka: Congratulations to India for the series win. It was a very good series. Young guys showed a lot of maturity both with bat and ball and that’s what I expect from them. It’s a big win for fans, they’ve been waiting for this win for years; we won at home from India after quite some time. Suryakumar Yadav is the player of the series. “I think I’ve been doing the same thing for the past two years,” he says. “I wanted to score big in the last two games, but… The atmosphere in the camp is really positive. I’m really looking forward to the T20I series.” Shikhar Dhawan: Things didn’t go well after the rainy break. We had a good start but lost too many wickets in the middle. Think we were 50 runs short. I’m glad they made their debut because everyone has been in quarantine for a long time. So we had that opportunity today after we finished the series. I always analyze where I can improve and get better. We were positive about defending the goal, but at the same time we knew we were 50 runs short. I’m happy with the way the guys fought.

