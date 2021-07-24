Olympics: Harmanpreet, Sreejesh feats help India beat NZ 3-2 in hockey opener | Olympics





Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh stood as a wall in the closing minutes as the Indian men’s hockey team overcame a late wave from New Zealand to take a close 3-2 win in the opening game of the Olympics here on Saturday. Harmanpreet (26th and 33rd minutes) scored a double for India, while Rupinder Pal Singh (10th) was the other goal getter for the eight-time former champion, currently fourth in the world, in the Pool A match at the Oi hockey stadium here. Tokyo Olympics Day 1 Live Blog For eighth-ranked New Zealand, Kane Russell scored from a penalty corner in the sixth minute before Stephen Jenness (43rd minute) narrowed the defeat later in the game. India will play the mighty Australia next Sunday. The Indians were shocked in the sixth minute when Russell found the top right corner of the Indian goal past Sreejesh with a fierce tap. Tokyo Olympics – Full Coverage Though he failed to score, striker Mandeep Singh was up front a live wire for India and earned a penalty corner for his side resulting in a penalty shot, from which Rupinder drew parity in the 10th minute. New Zealand couldn’t be left behind as they gave the Indian defense a run for their money by securing four straight penalty corners, but they wasted them all. From a counter-attack, Gurjant took the lead close to India, but his effort was saved by New Zealand goalkeeper Leon Hayward. Four minutes into the second quarter, Hayward came on the scene again when he held off India skipper Manpreet Singh’s lob from a one-on-one situation. But six minutes later, Harmanpreet gave India a 2-1 lead at halftime. Three minutes after the change of half, Harmanpreet was once again in the thick of it when he converted his second penalty corner of the day with a precision shot. India secured another penalty corner minutes later, but this time Harmanpreet’s effort was saved by the Kiwi defence. But the match came alive when Jenness scored in the 43rd minute with a nice finish past Sreejesh near the post. Three minutes before full time, Lalit Upadhayay’s attack from the top of the circle was brilliantly blocked by Hayward to keep New Zealand in the hunt. It was all New Zealand in the last few minutes of the game, pushing hard for the equalizer, earning three penalty corners in quick succession, but Sreejesh came to India’s aid with brilliant saves to keep the opposition at bay. With 24 seconds left, New Zealand secured another penalty corner, but once again the veteran Sreejesh came to India’s aid and helped his side take the full points out of the game. PTI SSC PM PM

