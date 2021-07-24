NHL Draft Results: Owen Power, Formerly of Chicago Steel, Goes First to Sabres





A year ago, defender Owen Power faced the abrupt end to another strong Chicago Steel season and tried to stay in shape during the height of the pandemic. I’ve just been trying to keep busy outside, whether it’s putting on the rollerblades, skating or playing volleyball or basketball with my siblings, he told the Sun-Times in April 2020, basically everything. Just try to stay active. He clearly got through the shutdown without losing his groove. On Friday, the Sabers chose Power, a Toronto native, who spent two seasons with the Steel before playing in Michigan in 2020-21 with the first overall pick in the 2021 NHL drawing. It’s pretty special, Power told ESPN. It’s something I’ve dreamed about all my life. I don’t know if my younger self would have really believed it. It was a banner day for Michigan’s hockey program, with current or future Wolverines representing four of the top five picks. Striker Matthew Beniers was second to the Kraken, defensive recruit Luke Hughes was fourth to the Devils and forward Kent Johnson was fifth to the Blue Jackets. Forward Mason McTavish, a Canadian junior product, was third for the Ducks. The Steel, the Geneva-based team that has become a powerhouse of American junior hockey over the past decade, is also on track for another impressive draft weekend. Matthew Coronato, one of seven Steel alumni expected to be chosen this year, placed 13th to the Flames. Top goalkeepers Sebastian Cossa and Jesper Wallstedt, reportedly on Hawks’ radar before trading pick 12, eventually landed with the Red Wings at 15th and Wild at 20th, respectively. Power, meanwhile, emerged late in the process as the consensus first overall choice. Hell is challenged to break the trend of recent No. 1 rosters endured a slow start to their NHL careers. The last four Alexis Lafreniere (2020 to the Rangers), Jack Hughes (2019 to the Devils), Rasmus Dahlin (2018 to the Sabres) and Nico Hischier (2017 to the Devils) averaged just 21.5 points last season. Hawks have six Saturday picks After being traded to 32nd in Friday’s first round, the Blackhawks move into Saturday’s second round with six more rosters to be made. They own a second round (62nd), two fourth round (105th and 108th), a sixth round (172nd) and two seventh round (204th and 216th). Toews, Nylander Updates Alex Nylander, who missed the entire season last season to recover from knee surgery, is 100% healthy and will be ready for training camp in September, general manager Stan Bowman said on Thursday. But Jonathan Toews, despite breaking his silence and resuming daily training on the ice this summer, is less certain for the camp. None of us have a crystal ball to know how hell feels in September, Bowman said. Well, take it as it comes. We don’t have to pressure him to be ready by a certain date.

