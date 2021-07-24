Serious Challenges for SLC, League Trying to Survive the Loss of Five Football Members | Sport

On a day when the rest of the Southland Conference football programs came together to formally usher in the new season, Commissioner Tom Burnett declared that the league’s best days are yet to come.

He did it with a straight face, although he also seemed to be on his last leg.

Burnett opened Southlands football media day on Thursday, not two months after the mass exodus of nearly half of his football schools. Five of the league’s 11 football programs disembarked after the league ended last spring, leaving just six to attend the league’s public relations day at Houston’s Hilton Post Oak.

I’d rather not talk about membership here, but none of us get to choose our own reality, Burnett said. I don’t want to disappoint you, but there is no new member news today.

We believe there are great opportunities for our membership. Within our challenges lie opportunities.

Exactly what those possibilities are has never been explained.

The challenges are clear. With the new football season approaching, the Southland is clearly left with more questions than answers. Rumors continue to circulate about teams looking to build their own life rafts.

Nobody wants to be the last one standing when the music stops for the Zuidland.

We’ve seen membership changes in the past and likely will in the future, Burnett said. That is part of the university’s sports landscape. We’re not the only conference going through this.

The Southland is the only one that seems to be looking for new members and struggling to find buyers. Others talk about expansion, the SLC is more like survival mode.

It’s important that we move as quickly as possible, Burnett said.

The commissioner admitted that there are no teams ready to make an announcement about the transition to the league. He did say that talks have been held with a number of schools and that more are expected.

It is likely that Southland is more looking to add teams trying to move up from Division II rather than have other Division I Football Championship Subdivision programs move on.

This seems to be more the way the SLC has done business in the past. That has caused some questionable moves when it comes to adding teams.

In the next 30 or 60 days, we’ll have a better idea of ​​what this will look like in the future, Burnett said. We want to move as soon as possible.

Burnett added that that league wants to remain one that plays regional competition, a subtle poke at the five teams that left the conference this year. Four from Texas competed in the Western Athletic Conference as Central Arkansas headed for the Atlantic Sun.

All will have to travel a distance to play conference games.

We want to remain a regional conference, Burnett said. We are the only Division I league that only plays in the central time zone.

We will continue to compete where we live. We believe this is the best academically for our athletes, the best for our schools, for our players and for our fans.

The commissioner said he wants eight football schools. At the moment, the league has just six with two others for a total of eight. Six is ​​the least a league can take to automatically earn a place in the FCS playoffs.

In other words, Burnett must straighten the ship before it sinks, or Southland may have a few days ahead of it.