Coaches report: Minot Men’s Hockey HC Wyatt Waselenchuk | News, Sports, Jobs

It has been a busy low season for the Minot State Beavers men’s hockey program to say the least.

After taking over from former Beavers head coach Wade Regier at the end of the 2020-21 season, new headman Wyatt Waselenchuk is looking to reshuffle an MSU roster that made a run to last season’s American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 1 championship game.

So far, Minot State has announced a total of eight new pledges on its men’s hockey Twitter feed. The Minot Daily News reached out to coach Waselenchuk for his thoughts on a busy off-season and what he expects from the incoming freshman class. Here’s what Waselenchuk had to say via email.

MDN: With six players up front, a defender and goalkeeper added to the fold, describe the overall makeup of your recruiting class so far.

Waselenchuk: We’ve added some important pieces to our lineup over the past six weeks and a few more are in the works. My vision was primarily to add some depth to our overall lineup.

We’ve been dealing with injury issues over the past few seasons, something you have to prepare for over a long year. We plan to be around 27-28 players once all is said and done.

MDN: What kind of impact do you expect for this freshman crop in the coming season?

Waselenchuk: I expect the upcoming freshman class to really pick up the pace and inject some speed and intensity into our lineup. These are players with impressive resumes. I know adding some of these big pieces will add some much needed depth and competition among all returning players.

MDN: As July ends, what are some of the other team needs you want to address this off-season?

Waselenchuk: We are almost ready in terms of needs. We returned seven defenders and added Payton Jerome who will make a push to play minutes. We recently announced the commitment of striker Reid Arnold, of the Humboldt Broncos – which we’re also very excited about, and we’ve got our eyes set on potentially another striker to bring into the mix.

MDN: What has been the biggest challenge for you so far in this new role as head coach of the Beavers?

Waselenchuk: I wouldn’t call them challenges by any means, but just learning the process of all facets from an organizational point of view. The budgeting, the marketing – now that we’re under the MSU athletic umbrella and following the right channels – to make our transition as smooth as possible. Andy Carter has been a big help and is hugely supportive of our program and the vision we have to move it forward.

I also have to give some credit to our women’s coach, Ryan Miner. I’ve leaned on him for some help for the past few months, and he’s often steered me in the right direction, with some things that are new to me.

MDN: How do you plan to make your mark on this program as the new season approaches?

Waselenchuk: It’s a season of change, there’s no doubt about it. I’m taking over a program that is a perpetual top five team in the country. Those are big shoes to fill.

The groundwork laid before me I will never take for granted. I am so thankful for those before me who lead the way. That said, I’m excited to put my stamp on the program and it starts with accountability. Whether that’s off season and keeping up with our training sessions, or when boys are back and in class, keeping up with assignments and keeping good grades, or on the ice during training. I am convinced that you prepare every day with a strong mindset.