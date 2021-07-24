



TOKYO After the last point, after all she’d been through, Hend Zaza, the youngest Olympian at the Tokyo Games, wept. Reaching the Olympics is no small feat, let alone at age 12 and from war-torn Syria, where finding a safe place to train with uninterrupted electricity has been a challenge. But Zaza’s Olympic appearance was short-lived. She lost on Saturday in straight sets (4-11, 9-11, 3-11, 5-11) to Liu Jia from Austria in the opening round of the women’s table tennis tournament. Then Liu, 39, walked over to Zaza and offered a hug. I had motherly feelings, said Liu, who has a 10-year-old daughter. It was less about the sports side of this game and more about the human side.

At 12 years and 204 days, Zaza became the youngest table tennis player ever to compete in the Olympics, according to the Tokyo Games. She was the youngest Olympian in any sport since 1992, when Judit Kiss of Hungary, then 12, competed in swimming, and 11-year-old Carlos Font from Spain competed in rowing. While Zaza had hoped for a better result, the loss capped off a whirlwind journey. The night before her match, she was a flag bearer for Syria at the opening ceremony. A late night, plus lingering six hours of jet lag, meant she barely slept, not a good preparation against Liu, who is making her sixth Olympic appearance. I was hoping for a winning game and better play, but it’s a tough opponent, so it’s a good lesson for me, especially with the first Olympics, Zaza said through an interpreter. I’ll work on getting a better result next time, hopefully. Still, with her long hair that circled the table, Zaza displayed skill that impressed her seasoned opponent. I had to remind myself not to underestimate her, Liu said. She called Zaza a great talent with a good rhythm and instincts who just needed more experience.

Zaza started playing table tennis at the age of 5, following in the footsteps of an older brother. A local coach, Adham Aljamaan, saw her and took her under his wing. For most of Zaza’s life, Syria has been locked in a civil war. She practiced in a place with old tables, a concrete floor and frequent power cuts, according to the according Publication International Table Tennis Federations. At the age of 11, Zaza qualified for the Tokyo Games by beating 42-year-old Lebanon’s Mariana Sahakian in last year’s West Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in Jordan. The Chinese Olympic Committee invited Zaza to train in China, a table tennis powerhouse, after the coronavirus pandemic restrictions were lifted. she said. Over the past five years, I’ve had many different experiences, especially with the war across the country, with the postponement, with the funding for the Olympics, Zaza said. It was very heavy. But I had to fight for it. She added: And this is my message to everyone who wishes the same situation: fight for your dream, do your best, no matter the difficulties you have, and you will achieve your goal.

