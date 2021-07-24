Sports
La Russa, Anderson ejected in White Sox 7-1 loss to Brewers
MILWAUKEE If anything has been given before Friday’s trading deadline, it’s that the White Sox will be making an addition to their bullpen. There is room for at least one upgrade in that area.
The current bullpen is primed to get a little shaken up.
Absolutely, said southpaw Aaron Bummer before the frustrated Sox lost 7-1 to the Brewers to open a three-game series between two first-place teams. Had a lot of confidence in the group we have. I think the team has a lot of confidence in the group we have. If the front office thinks we can get better as a staff, that was totally cool.
The bullpen, ranked a very respectable fifth place in the majors by FanGraphs, has been touted by many as arguably the best in baseball going into the season. That was based on 2020’s performance in a 60-game season, a deep stable of strength arms and the addition of closer Liam Hendriks during the off-season.
But with right-handed Evan Marshall having a strained elbow and others like Bummer (4.96 ERA) and right-handed Codi Heuer (5.26) lacking consistency, it hasn’t been a dominant group.
Bummer, in his third appearance since coming off the injured list with a strained hamstring, didn’t allow hard contact, but walked Willy Adames and Christian Yelich eight in a row to load the bases when the Brewers crossed six runs in the seventh inning for a 7 -0 lead. The infield out of Avisail Garcias scored a run, and righthander Ryan Burr, who replaced Bummer, walked two more to force the Brewers third run before Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam to open the game.
Burrs’ walk forced into a run led to manager Tony La Russa being ejected over balls and strikes, his first expulsion of the season. Shortstop Tim Anderson was ejected in the eighth and had to be stopped by teammates and coaches.
We play against the other team, we don’t play against the umpires, said La Russa. You let your team play with emotion to succeed and compete. We got emotional. A few of those phone calls didn’t determine the outcome.
La Russa said he thought the brewers were dodging Luis Urias, and that his long stride lowered his attack zone to the letters.
He ducked and got away with it, La Russa said. That’s why I was upset, but the umpires didn’t decide that game.
That’s a fact. The Sox had only five hits, including a homerun by Andrew Vaughn in the eighth, and walked nine batters.
We have to go out there to keep leads and keep us in games and win games late, Bummer said of the Sox illuminators. That’s exactly what we need to do. We’ve got the next two months to make sure we’re still doing that.
With five starter pitching matchups with ERAs under 2.40, the series was set up to be decided by the bullpens.
Sox righthander Lucas Giolito gave up one run in six innings, struckout three and threw a high five on the season (one intentional). He threw 91 pitches, 53 for strikes. Righthander Freddy Peralta, who was limited to 51 pitches while the Brewers managed his innings, threw four scoreless innings.
I thought I was throwing pretty well, said Giolito. I’m cool with my performance. I missed a bit of command with some of those walks.
With a nine-game lead in their division, the Sox are already thinking about October.
Trying to make this team a true World Series contender is the end goal, Bummer said. Whether they’re the same guys as in a week or not, our job is to get our job done and keep leads and wins. [Trades are] left to [the front office], and would be happy with the guys rolling there, whoever it was.
