Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes as Mirabai Chanu opens India trek with silver medal – Sports News, Firstpost

The Indian weightlifter opened the medal bill for India at the Tokyo Olympics after winning silver in the 49kg category. Here’s how the country celebrated the achievement.
Mirabai Chanu, silver medal winner from India, takes the podium for the victory ceremony of the women’s 49 kg weightlifting competition. AFP
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, remember the name. The Indian weightlifter opened the medal bill for India at the Tokyo Olympics after winning silver in the 49kg category.
She lifted a combined total of 202kg, best of 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk attempt.
China’s Hou Zhihui won the gold with a total lift of 210 kg, which became an Olympic record. Her best attempt was 94 kg and she lifted 116 kg in her last attempt in clean and jerk.
Windy Cantika Aisah from Indonesia takes home the bronze.
After Karnam Malleswari’s bronze at the Sydney Games, Mirabai Chanu’s silver is India’s second Olympic medalist in weightlifting.
Mirabai was under a lot of pressure as she was counted as one of the favorites to earn a medal for her country. The sensational effort certainly drove the ghosts of Rio 2016, where she failed to register a single legitimate lift.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the momentous moment:
!
Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting.
The way you transformed yourself after your injury and achieved a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely wonderful.
You made very proud. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pacYIgQ7LK
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2021
Congratulations @mirabai_chanu so proud of you! First day first medal for India # toksolipics2021 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/zIop99Vi6s
— Karnam Malleswari, OLY (@kmmalleswari) July 24, 2021
The wait is over!! This one #MirabaiChanumedal in #weightlifting has taken the weight of many off the chest!!
1st medal for #India Bee #Tokyo2020 On #Day 1. What a start!!@weareteamindia @Media_SAI @ESPNIndia #Cheer4India #Olympics #Olympic Games2020 #JaiHind
– Aparna Popat OLY (aparnapopat) July 24, 2021
India’s 1st Medal on Day 1!@mirabai_chanu wins SILVER in women’s 49kg weightlifting!
India is so proud of you Mira!#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QSqI7XTHbV
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2021
Couldn’t have asked for a happier start @Tokyo2020! India is delighted with @mirabai_chanus great performance. Congratulations to her for winning the silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021
Congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by winning a silver medal in weightlifting.
President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021
Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal in 49kg women’s weightlifting and made India proud
Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/kxIjsRhrrg
Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) July 24, 2021
Many congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning India’s first medal at #Tokyo2020. Such an inspiring performance that will be remembered for a long time and will inspire generations. Well done
Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2021
Words too short for this smile, happiness and pride! Congratulations @mirabai_chanu #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ES30QRy2ii
Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 24, 2021
Congratulations on a nice opening on medal mirror @mirabai_chanu . This medal is a morale boost for our Indian contingent. Thanks for the spectacular performance jai hind pic.twitter.com/GY2PNMyap1
Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) July 24, 2021
Many congratulations to #Mirabai_Chanu For SILVER when lifting 49 kg for women!
#Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/VWAHbXTtBW
Amit Panghal (@Boxerpanghal) July 24, 2021
Congratulations India pic.twitter.com/Rc9VCre2T3
Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) July 24, 2021
congratulations to #MirabaiChanu for our country’s first medal on the very first day.
India is proud of her daughter. pic.twitter.com/iv70x7s8Od
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2021
A performance that engulfs the whole country in a wave of cheers! take a bow, @mirabai_chanu! An inspiring and confident display! Good to see that our medal mirror continues on day 1 itself! #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Weightlifting @KirenRijiju @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/6HyjfPUhyo
– Deepa Malik (eepDeepaAthlete) July 24, 2021
You didn’t just lift weights and take a medal there, champ. You lifted a nation that needed to find joy and you did it with the widest smile. take a bow @mirabai_chanu #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020
— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 24, 2021
You will go down in the history books!
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – Olympic Silver Medalist #BestOfTokyo | #Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #Stronger together | @mirabai_chanu pic.twitter.com/r1wpEerN9u
— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 24, 2021
congratulations to #MirabaiChanu Our country’s first medal at the #Olympic Games in Tokyo take a bow pic.twitter.com/SosgcE4X3m
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 24, 2021
