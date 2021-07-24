5 SEC Schools Most Likely To Vote Against Texas Football, OU Membership

At this point, it really feels like a foregone conclusion that the Texas football program (among other sports, of course) and the Oklahoma Sooners will be joining the SEC in the not-too-distant future. All the momentum and leading indicators point to a future for Texas athletics that lies in the SEC. And the momentum seems to be increasing more and more, not just by the day, but by the hour.

One of the biggest hurdles the Longhorns and Sooners will face in getting into the SEC right now is the miserly Texas A&M Aggies. Texas and Oklahoma clearly want to join the SEC, and Texas A&M clearly doesn’t want those two schools. Texas’ Lone Star Showdown rival isn’t fully known yet.

Texas football and Oklahoma may face roadblock in SEC vote

But what we do know is that the Longhorns and Sooners need a minimum of 11 out of 14 votes for approval to get into the SEC. That would mean the Aggies would have to rally the troops among other SEC schools willing to support them in this vote to prevent Texas and Oklahoma from entering.

Which schools could actually get Texas A&M on their side to prevent the Longhorns and Sooners from getting into the SEC? Here’s a look at five schools in general in the SEC that could vote against Texas and Oklahoma to participate in the conference.