Picklers rejoice: tennis court is turned into pickleball | News
Pickleball enthusiasts are off the sidelines and come into the limelight after nearly four years urging the city of Chino Hills to pay attention to the game’s growing popularity and build permanent courts.
The tennis court of Vellano Park will close on Monday so that the construction of four permanent pickleball courts can start.
Estimated completion date is end of September 2021.
The 3.5 acre Vellano Park on Aviano Lane is located on the south side of Woodview Road, just outside the Vellano development. It is a neighborhood park owned by the city and open to the community.
Other amenities include a playground and parking lot, full basketball court, BBQs, picnic areas, two gazebos that can be reserved for parties, restrooms, a large lawn, and a dirt track.
Pickleball combines badminton, table tennis and tennis. A lightweight ball, similar to a Wiffle ball, is struck over a net with paddles.
A spate of pickleball activity during the pandemic and continued requests from residents convinced the community services department to recommend the conversion of the tennis court in Vellano into pickleball courts in February.
The city considered Torrey Pines Park, south of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, for four pickleball courts in the fall of 2019, but the park’s price tag exceeded $850,000 and the project was put on hold when the pandemic hit, with no timetable.
Recreational pickleball is currently played on the hockey rink at Grand Avenue Parks.
Several residents and park and recreation commissioners called for relief for those who like to play after work in the fall and winter, but officials at the time estimated it could cost between $30,000 and $35,000.
Community services director Jonathan Marshall said on Thursday the city is in talks with a lighting supplier about the cost.
A timeline for installing lights has not yet been established, he said.
Chino Hills resident Michael Orduno, who along with Chino Hills ambassador and advocate Steve Zalai have been the most ardent in their search for courts, said pickleball players are grateful that the courts will be built.
I believe the city realizes that pickle is here to stay, Mr. Orduno said. We are currently playing at Maple Hills Park at Diamond Bar where they have built four permanent courses and are used every day, morning and evening.
He hopes the city will consider other permanent court locations, such as Grand Avenue Park, which has ample parking, lighting and restrooms.
Tennis enthusiasts playing at Vellano will find alternative tennis courts at Crossroads Park at Chino Hills Parkway off Carbon Canyon Road, Grand Avenue Park on Grand Avenue at Pleasant Hill Drive, and Hope for the Hills Park on Avenida Cabrillo off Eucalyptus Avenue.
For questions or more information about the pickleball conversion project, visit chinohills.org/VellanoPark or contact the Community Services Department at (909) 364-2710.
