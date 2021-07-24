Forward recruit Christensen excited to join MSU hockey | News, Sports, Jobs

Newly minted Minot State hockey head coach Wyatt Waselenchuk and his staff have been anything but passive this offseason.

After a 2020-21 campaign that saw the Beavers fall in the ACHA Division 1 National Championship match, Waselenchuk and his staff have worked tirelessly to bring in new talent to replace skaters. the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Striker Owen Christensen is one of those eight, as the announcement of his contract came on July 8, along with fellow forward and longtime teammate Josh Pederson.

Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Christensen joins the Beavers after three seasons at the Campbell River Storm, where he also played with Pederson during that period. In three seasons with the Storm, Christensen scored 35 goals and assisted on 44 more for a total of 79 points in 86 games.

Before joining the Storm, the forward spent one season honing his skills at the North Shore Winter Club in his hometown, then scored 14 points in 35 games with the Vancouver NW Giants during the 2017-18 season.

Now ready for the next chapter of his hockey career, Christensen pointed to the help he will receive from his teammate and friend, Pederson, in the process of such a significant change.

“It will be great”, Christensen said he joined the Beavers. “It’s definitely a bit nerve-wracking. It’s a big move from Vancouver to Minot state because it’s a different country and all. Having a teammate and friend to be with will be really comforting and a lot of fun to have. ”

The attacker originally threw Minot State into the mix of his possible future destinations early this spring, and when he saw the campus and learned about the program, he was hooked.

“The hockey team was what drew me to the school”, he added. “It’s a great team and they’ve been to the final two years in a row and won. The school looks great, and I just wanted a change from Vancouver. It looks like this is going to be a good one.”

Christensen will study business administration during his time off the Maysa Arena ice, with an interest in narrowing it down to financial matters, but will hold off making more solid plans for his academic career until well into his tenure at Minot State. .

Minot State’s relative affordability to a few other schools he considered played a part in his decision to commit to the Beavers, but the program’s prestigious history was its main selling point. He’s overjoyed to have the chance to participate in a winning program and can’t wait to help his new team in the attack zone.

“I am a fast and skilled player”, he said. “Some of those guys there are quite big and aggressive so I will add some speed and skill to the team. I come in as a rookie, I’m more of a points guy, but I can get into those corners and grind it out. ”

It will be a big change from the life he has become accustomed to in Vancouver, but Christensen is more than ready for his next challenge.

“Frankly, everything”, he said what he is most excited about when he moves to the Magic City. “Student life, being out and about on my own, and just experiencing school and hockey and travelling, everything. I’m just excited to go there and start my year and the hockey season. ”