Sports
Forward recruit Christensen excited to join MSU hockey | News, Sports, Jobs
Newly minted Minot State hockey head coach Wyatt Waselenchuk and his staff have been anything but passive this offseason.
After a 2020-21 campaign that saw the Beavers fall in the ACHA Division 1 National Championship match, Waselenchuk and his staff have worked tirelessly to bring in new talent to replace skaters. the upcoming 2021-22 season.
Striker Owen Christensen is one of those eight, as the announcement of his contract came on July 8, along with fellow forward and longtime teammate Josh Pederson.
Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Christensen joins the Beavers after three seasons at the Campbell River Storm, where he also played with Pederson during that period. In three seasons with the Storm, Christensen scored 35 goals and assisted on 44 more for a total of 79 points in 86 games.
Before joining the Storm, the forward spent one season honing his skills at the North Shore Winter Club in his hometown, then scored 14 points in 35 games with the Vancouver NW Giants during the 2017-18 season.
Now ready for the next chapter of his hockey career, Christensen pointed to the help he will receive from his teammate and friend, Pederson, in the process of such a significant change.
“It will be great”, Christensen said he joined the Beavers. “It’s definitely a bit nerve-wracking. It’s a big move from Vancouver to Minot state because it’s a different country and all. Having a teammate and friend to be with will be really comforting and a lot of fun to have. ”
The attacker originally threw Minot State into the mix of his possible future destinations early this spring, and when he saw the campus and learned about the program, he was hooked.
“The hockey team was what drew me to the school”, he added. “It’s a great team and they’ve been to the final two years in a row and won. The school looks great, and I just wanted a change from Vancouver. It looks like this is going to be a good one.”
Christensen will study business administration during his time off the Maysa Arena ice, with an interest in narrowing it down to financial matters, but will hold off making more solid plans for his academic career until well into his tenure at Minot State. .
Minot State’s relative affordability to a few other schools he considered played a part in his decision to commit to the Beavers, but the program’s prestigious history was its main selling point. He’s overjoyed to have the chance to participate in a winning program and can’t wait to help his new team in the attack zone.
“I am a fast and skilled player”, he said. “Some of those guys there are quite big and aggressive so I will add some speed and skill to the team. I come in as a rookie, I’m more of a points guy, but I can get into those corners and grind it out. ”
It will be a big change from the life he has become accustomed to in Vancouver, but Christensen is more than ready for his next challenge.
“Frankly, everything”, he said what he is most excited about when he moves to the Magic City. “Student life, being out and about on my own, and just experiencing school and hockey and travelling, everything. I’m just excited to go there and start my year and the hockey season. ”
Sources
2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/sports/local-sports/2021/07/forward-recruit-christensen-thrilled-to-join-msu-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]