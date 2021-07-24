It looks like Tollywood hero Naga Chaitanya is having a blast on and off the sets of his first Bollywood movie, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Yesterday Chay vibrated with Aamir and the whole team at LSC in a friendly game of table tennis in Ladakh.

Photos of Chay playing table tennis with Aamir Khan, Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, their son Azad Rao and Laal Singh Chaddha’s crew have been making waves on social media since yesterday. Chay plays an Indian Army soldier in this Bollywood adaptation of the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Forest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Bollywood heroine Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is produced by Aamir himself along with Kiran Rao and Radhika Chaudhari.

