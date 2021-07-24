New York Mets take over Rich Hill with Hope veteran will amplify ripped pitching rotation





Rich Hill, who pitched for Tampa Bay earlier this season, was traded to the New York Mets.

The leading New York Mets of the National League East went old school on Friday, bringing veteran starting pitcher Rich Hill to Flushing in hopes the 41-year-old southpaw can provide some stability and consistency to a battered rotation. Hill was traded by the defending American League pennant winners, the Tampa Bay Rays, and in exchange, the Mets split righthanded reliever Tommy Hunter and catcher Matt Dyer. All season, the Mets have struggled with injuries in their roster, and the pitching staff in particular has been decimated. Two-time Cy Young Award winner and team ace Jacob deGrom, 33, is currently on the 10-day injured list with a tight right forearm, which is his throwing arm. DeGrom is improving, manager Luis Rojas said earlier this week. Carlos Carrasco, the 34-year-old Venezuelan right-hander who came to the Mets from Cleveland in the January trade, which also includes shortstop Francisco Lindor (also currently on the IL), hasn’t pitched for the Mets all season after he broke his right hamstring. torn during spring training. Carrasco is expected to be activated next week, but the team will likely use it sparingly at first. Lefty David Peterson is on the 10-day IL with a strained right oblique, fellow left leg Joey Lucchesi is a year out with a torn UCL in his left elbow, and right-handed Jordan Yamamoto is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder pain. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Power righthander Noah Syndergaard is recovering from Tommy John surgery, but was expected as early as July. Instead, Syndergaard had a setback during his rehab start on May 25, and now the 28-year-old is not scheduled to return until September. Still, despite the spate of injuries, Rojas has led his team to the NL East rankings in what turned out to be a very mediocre division. Hill will be charged with trying to sustain a rotation that needs a jolt. While at Tampa Bay this season, Hill compiled a 6-4 record with a 3.87 ERA over 19 starts. According to a Mets press release, Hill has used 38.3% of his curveball this season, and that field accounted for 34 of Hill’s 91 strikeouts. Hill was the American League Pitcher of the Month in May after setting a record 31 with an ERA of 0.78. The Boston native has a career record of 7,348 with a 3.80 ERA during 17 seasons in the majors, and he made his major league debut with the Cubs in 2005. Hill earned two no-decisions during the 2017 World Series when he pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he was effective in both starts, pitching to a 2.08 ERA over a combined 8.2 innings, striking out 12. He allowed a total of two earned points. The Houston Astros won those 17 World Series in seven games, but were later found to be cheating with an illegal electronic sign-stealing scheme during their championship race. 35-year-old Tommy Hunter only appeared in four games this year with the Mets and was on the 60-day IL with low back pain when the trade took place. Dyer, 23, was drafted by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft and has appeared in 36 games for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets this year.

