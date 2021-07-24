Ralls football coach Xavier Rangel enthusiastic about team leadership





The Ralls football team will be led by an experienced group of seniors as the Jackrabbits watch the deepest playoff run in the program’s history. The team’s leadership is one of the reasons why head coach Xavier Rangel is excited about his third season as Ralls leader. “We’ve got a good superstructure,” Rangel said. “Most of those guys have been on varsity for three or four years. So we have 12 to 14 seniors this year and we just have great leadership with them.” That starts with the five captains of the Jackrabbits, a group of two-way starters that includes Ryno Garcia, Sergio Salinas, Steven Salazar, Coby Rendon and Ben Njenga. Garcia, a three-year starter at quarterback, leads a group of seven returning on offense. The senior will run Rall’s Slot-T schedule, which will replace a pair of tackles and a fullback. Rangel called Garcia a “silent leader.” “He’ll lead by example,” Rangel said. “Just a great young man. I know the kids have a lot of confidence in him. He’s a smart kid, a smart kid, does what the coaches ask him to do. And he’s just a competitor. I think if you mixing up ingredients a bit, we think we have someone who will definitely be able to lead our team.” Salinas, a running back, was one of the team’s leading rushers a year ago, and Njenga is also returning in the backfield. Salazar is back at the strong end. Rendon was a first-team offensive lineman and was selected as Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s District 5-2A Division II Preseason Defensive MVP. Rendon was the district defense lineman of the year, and Rangel said the senior could also divide time at linebacker. Salinas is also back in defense, part of seven returning starters. Garcia and Njena will start safely. Toby Rios is an outside linebacker returner in the Jackrabbits 3-4, and Salazar will be on the inside. Rios, a senior, is also expected to see time as a fullback. Ralls will have one new starting cornerback, with Isaiah Riojas stepping into that role. Rangel said an outside linebacker and a defensive spot are up for grabs. The Jackrabbits finished 7-4 last year after an area loss to perennial power Albany. With 2020 district champion Hamlin losing much of the contributors who helped the Pied Pipers 23-4 over the past two seasons, Rangel feels his team has the potential to win a league title. That’s part of Ralls’ goals, which include making a deep playoff run. The previous best of the Jackrabbits was a trip to the third round in the late 1950s. “We want to win every game on our schedule,” Rangel said. “And we expect to win a district championship. We know it won’t be easy, but we feel that our kids, our core kids who’ve worked for the past three years and over the summers, we feel like we have the athletes to are able to do that.” Ralls Jackrabbits Head Coach:Xavier Rangel 2020 record: 7-4 overall, 4-1 in district Base Offense:Slot-T Baseddefence:3-4 Last play-off appearance: 2020 Returning Lettermen:13 Top returnees:OL/DL/LB Coby Rendon, QB/DB Ryno Garcia, RB/DL Sergio Salinas, TE/LB Steven Salazar, RB/DB Ben Njenga.

