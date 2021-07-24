Sports
Djokovic and Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat
TOKYO: Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev called on organizers to postpone the start times of Olympic tennis matches as players had to work in the blistering summer heat of Tokyo on the opening day of the tournament.
World number 1 Djokovic faced little resistance from Bolivian Hugo Dellien in a 6-2, 6-2 first-round victory, but like many others he found the playing conditions particularly demanding.
Medvedev, a 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) winner of Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, suggested delaying the games until the evening, after starting his opening round in the blazing sun shortly after noon.
“I agree 100 percent with him,” said Djokovic, who revealed he had also asked the ITF about the matter.
“To be honest, I don’t understand why they don’t start the games at 3pm. I’ve heard that tennis has a curfew of sorts and they have to finish before midnight.
“If that’s the case, I’ve just finished the last game (on center court) and it’s not even 5pm. We’ve got about seven hours to play, they’ve got the lights on all courts .
“They (can) make life much easier for all of us thanks to this. I just don’t understand why they don’t move it. I doubt they will change the decision, but we hope they will.”
Medvedev admitted the conditions were “some of the worst” he had ever experienced.
READ: Medvedev wins Olympic opener as Djokovic begins bidding for gold medal
The Russian narrowly avoided three sets after saving a set point in the second set tiebreak before sealing the win over the dangerous Bublik.
“I think maybe the games should start at 6:00 PM, because the heat actually gets a lot lighter,” said Medvedev, whose race started with temperatures around 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit).
“I don’t think they’re going to change it halfway through the tournament, but that’s what can be done and the fact that we only have one minute between changeovers is a joke.
“I think if you ask 200 tennis players here, I think 195 will say one minute is a joke and it should be 1:30 as it is in Asian tournaments.”
NO STRANGER FROM THE HEAT
Medvedev, a two-time Grand Slam finalist who will face India’s 160th Sumit Nagal in the second round, is quite used to the heat and spends his summers on the French Riviera after moving out of Russia.
“Where I live in Cannes in the summer it can be very hot, I’m not going to lie, but you have to play. That’s the Olympics, you go for the medal. You’re not here to cry about heat, it was really difficult for both of us,” said Medvedev.
The Russian has fond memories of Tokyo winning the 2018 Japan Open as a qualifier when he defeated home favorite Kei Nishikori in the final.
But Medvedev made it clear that Djokovic, who is on the hunt for a Golden Slam on the calendar, can beat the man’s Olympics this year.
“My first goal is to try and win every game here,” said Medvedev.
“When I come to the Olympics, I just want a gold medal, but we all know who the favorite is and it’s not me. I might be a little close, but not the favorite, so I’m just trying to do my best .”
