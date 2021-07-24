2021 NHL Draft: Minnesota Wild Selects Carson Lambos 25th Overall

With the 26th choice in the NHL concept, selects the Minnesota Wild Carson Lambos. Not a total shock, Lambos was there Wild beat writer Michael Russos three premonitions at the time of choosing.

Selected 25th overall, but with 26th pick due to the Arizona Coyotes forfeiture of pick No. 11, the left-handed defender is described by The Athletics Corey Pronman as a smooth skater with protruding edges. His escape ability translates to both sides of his game, allowing him to keep up with fast forward moves and control pressure when in possession of the puck. He also makes a good first pass, although he’s not considered flashy with the puck – that’s perfect in the shape of your typical Wild defender. It would be fair to think of him as a puck mover, and he projects as a second defender.

Lambos has had a weird year with the WHL season paused, he went to Finland and spent his time over three different levels with three different rosters. And when the WHL resumed, he only got two games under his belt due to medical issues. It is certainly a choice for future stability and the ability to continue developing.

The value for a defender in the first round is quite good, compared to the positional run that seemed to occur in the first. Of the 23 skaters in the first round, he was only the sixth defender off the board. If that’s not proof of a point, note this: While defender Corson Ceulmans was made one pick for Lambos, the 15 players taken before Ceulmans were all strikers or goalkeepers. Further proof of Lamboss value in 25th place is that he was ranked 17th by Corey Pronman. In addition, his relative youth compared to this draft class is a plus – this achievement comes not only against older players, but also his development.

The choice came via trade from Pittsburgh in trade from Jason Zucker. Details of the transaction included Zucker in exchange for a first round draft pick, defense prospect Calen Addison and NHL fighter Alex Galchenyuk (to make the money work). The pick was originally supposed to be in 2020 (last year’s draft), with the proviso that if Pittsburgh missed the playoffs, the pick would be pushed to 2021. However, a fluke eliminated the Pens from the playoffs despite the fact that together a strong 2019-2020, and the choice was postponed to this year.

An additional first-rounder this year gave GM Bill Guerin the flexibility to take on high-upside goaltending prospect Jesper Wallstedt with the 20th pick (19th overall) while still taking a position player with Pittsburgh’s pick.

Based on Byron Bader’s statistical ranking of prospect pools (HockeyProspecting.com), the Wild entered the draft with the 4th best prospect pool of skaters, which is heavily dependent on the depth of the forward outlook. Only one of Minnesotas top eight prospects by Baders analysis is a defender Calen Addison. Between Marco Rossi and Marat Khusnutdinov alone, the Wilds have a better prospects pool at the Centre position than in defense yes, that Minnesota Wild.

Ninth best is Daemon Hunt and 14th is Ryan ORourke, both selected in Guerins’ 2020 entry as the first Wild GM. Between the addition of those two and now Lambos, it looks like Guerin has moved on to hitting the defence. This makes sense given that he addressed the center pole with Rossi and Khusnutdinov early last year.

As for the Baders analysis of Lambos itself, Baders’ model seems to agree with the scouting consensus that this was a safe choice with a low upside.

While he gives Lambos a 43% chance of playing 200 NHL games, he has little chance of the player ever becoming a star. Baders’ statistical definition of a star is based on scoring points, so it’s likely that 5% is overly pessimistic for Lambos to become a star simply because the Lamboss game will be based on simplicity, puck possession and effective defense .

Please note – this story is still in development. Check back in the next few minutes for updates throughout the night.