Batra, Mukherjee advance in women’s singles, mixed doubles lose





India’s mixed doubles of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra lost to Chinese Taipei’s third seed Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching in the mixed doubles round of 16 in Tokyo on Saturday, but Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee took victories in the women’s singles . The Indian mixed doubles pair had to count all chances against a superior opponent, but that failed after a 5-1 and 5-3 lead in the first two games. In the end, it was a comfortable 11-8, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 victory for the Chinese Taipei pair. The strength of 19-year-old Lin from both flanks was too much for the 12th-placed pair of Sharath and Manika, who came to the Olympics after winning the qualifier. The Indians had no response to Lin’s bullet-like tops-spin drives from both forehand and backhand. Manika harassed Lin and Cheng when she could use her long-studded rubber, but the Chinese Taipei duo were well prepared and didn’t let the top women’s paddler play her game. The Indians had to count the 5-1 lead in the first game to have any chance in the game, but Lin and Cheng won eight points in a row to gain control. Sharath and Manika had only practiced together in the national camp for three days before boarding the flight to Tokyo. With their performance in the qualifying event, the bronze medalists of the Asian Games had sparked hopes of a historic medal in the Olympics. In singles, though Batra seemed to be in good contact as she went straight past Great Britain’s Tin-Tin Ho to take an 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 win. She will face Maragryta Pesotska from Ukraine in the second round of the women’s singles on Sunday. For Suthirtha Mukherjee, the other Indian in women’s singles, the first round clash proved to be a rollercoaster as she defeated her Swedish opponent Linda Bergstroem in seven games. The Indian won 5-11, 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 in an epic 56-minute battle to advance to the second round. Mukherjee struggled at first but showed a lot of character to bounce back and once she got into her rhythm she had too much for her Swedish opponent. She will face Portugal’s Fu Yu in the second round on Monday.

