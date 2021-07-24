Sports
Rockies vs. Dodgers – Game Recap – July 23, 2021
LOS ANGELES — Trevor Story homered and drove the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Colorado Rockies took advantage of the Dodgers’ recent bullpen woes by beating Los Angeles 9-6 Friday night.
Charlie Blackmon added a two-run home run in the 10th to help the Rockies lead Los Angeles for the third time in 11 games this season. Colorado won for the first time in four games at Dodger Stadium.
Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard’s solo homerun in the ninth off Darien Nunez gave Colorado its first lead of the game at 6-5.
That was a very back and forth game in terms of momentum, but I’m really, really proud of the guys, Blackmon said. There were a lot of opportunities for us to shut it down, you know, not fight like we did, often where it didn’t seem right for us statistically, but we fought back and deserved a win.
The Dodgers made it 6 in the bottom of the ninth on a basesloaded walk to Justin Turner with no outs. Daniel Bard (5-5) recovered and escaped the jam by striking out Will Smith, Sheldon Neuse and AJ Pollock in succession.
Lucas Gilbreath threw a scoreless 10th inning for his first save of his career. The Dodgers fell to 1-10 in extra-inning games.
We need to find ways to keep increasing and expanding the lead, Turner said. We have to do the little things defensively and take care of the baseball to protect the lead. Obviously we didn’t do very well.
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has lost each of his last three saves, including two consecutive on Wednesday and Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.
Brusdar Graterol and Nunez were recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Friday’s game. Graterol was charged with two runs in the eighth before Nunez gave up Hilliards homer. Jansen got the evening off.
The Rockies gave up three runs in the 10th inning against James Sherfy (2-1).
Hilliard’s home run in the Rockies bullpen in right field was his third of the season and the third pinch-hit homer of his career. It came after Blackmon had an RBI double off Graterol in the eighth to get Colorado within a run and Ryan McMahon had an tying single off Nunez.
Elias Diaz also hit a home run for the Rockies, his eighth.
We feel like we can join in and compete and beat these guys, said acting manager Mike Redmond. And we know we haven’t had much success in recent years (against the Dodgers), but that could change. And hopefully, if we win some of these tight games, we can continue the streak well.
Turner added a homerun for the Dodgers, while Cody Bellinger ended an 0-for-25 drought with an RBI double in the first. Bellinger left the game in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring and is not expected to play on Saturday.
David Price had a season high of 5 2/3 innings on 74 pitches, giving up three runs on four hits as the Dodgers lefty continued to build a starting role after starting the season in the bullpen.
A loss is a loss, but of course, losing them late is difficult, said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. With what we had, we still had a chance to win the game until that 10th inning when it got away from us. Guys need to get up and get out. It started with David, who I thought was doing a great job, and some guys came in and didn’t get that first batter, which is important.
TRAINERS ROOM
Rockies: RHP Peter Lambert pitched in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium. He had Tommy John surgery last year. The Rockies are moving closer to a solution to their COVID-19 problems, as RHPs Jhoulys Chacin and Antonio Senzatela headed to Arizona to begin baseball operations. RHP Yency Almonte and OF Yonathan Daza are expected to arrive in Arizona soon. Manager Bud Black was away from the team for the last six games, while first base coach Ron Gideon is back with the team.
Dodgers: RF Mookie Betts, who has not started in any of the past six games, has had additional imaging done on his injured right hip, revealing nothing out of the ordinary. Betts is expected to miss the weekend series with the goal of returning Monday for the start of a series in San Francisco. INF Max Muncy went on paternity leave and returned to Phoenix for the birth of his first child. He will miss the series against the Rockies. SS Corey Seager, who has been out with a broken right hand since May 15, underwent pregame agility training, but there was no update on his status.
NEXT ONE
The Rockies send left-handed Kyle Freeland (1-4, 5.36 ERA) to the mound on Saturday, while the Dodgers will counter with right-handed Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 2.83).
