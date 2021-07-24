Wales National Counties Cricket Club Staff Captain Darren Thomas Team information Founded 1988 Home base Several History National Provinces Championship wins 0 NCCA Knockout Trophy wins 0 Official website Wales NCCC

Wales National Counties Cricket Club is one of twenty national county clubs within the domestic cricket structure of England and Wales. It represents all of Wales’ historic counties except Glamorgan and is currently the only non-English member of the National Counties Cricket Championship.

The team is currently a member of the National Counties Cricket Championship Western Division, having joined in 1988 after Somerset’s second eleven left the league, and plays in the NCCA Knockout Trophy. Wales National Counties occasionally played List A matches from 1993 to 2005, but are not classified as a List A . team necessarily.[1]

Some Welsh counties used to compete individually in the National Counties Cricket Championship. Glamorgan was easily the most successful, going first class in 1921. The others were Carmarthenshire from 1908 to 1911; Denbighshire from 1930 to 1935; and Monmouthshire from 1901 to 1934.

Following the withdrawal of the Somerset Second XI from National Counties cricket at the end of the 1987 season, Wales Minor Counties entered National Counties cricket for the 1988 season as their replacements. However, Wales National Counties have yet to win the National Counties Cricket Championship or the NCCA Knockout Trophy.

The club first played List A cricket in the 1993 NatWest Trophy against Sussex.[2] The club played 18 games on List A from 1993 to 2005, winning eight and losing ten, most of them against first-class opponents.[2] Wales National Counties lost the right to play List A cricket when the National Counties were banned from the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy from the 2006 season.[3]

The following Wales National Counties cricketers have also had an impact on the first-class game or are significant in other areas:

The club does not have a permanent home base, but plays their matches at various grounds in Wales. Grounds used for the 2011 season include:

