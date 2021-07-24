Tennis-Kiki Bertens says goodbye to singles career after losing in the first round





TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) – Former world number four, Kiki Bertens, said goodbye to her career as a singles tennis player on Saturday after a heavy three-set defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics. . The 29-year-old from the Netherlands, who still competes in the women’s and mixed doubles, announced in June that she planned to retire at the end of 2021, but confirmed this week that she would call it a day after the Games. . . Bertens, who will end her career as a 21st-ranked player, told Reuters that she did not regret pulling the curtains down, having made the decision in part due to an ongoing Achilles tendon injury for which she underwent surgery last year. “I think I can be very proud of myself. I never dared to dream what I have achieved,” she said after her match. “There are so many memories, so many wonderful people I’ve met over the years. I just leave with a happy face and no regrets.” In her best appearance at a Grand Slam, Bertens reached the semifinals of the 2016 French Open before losing to Serena Williams. She continued to climb the rankings, winning 10 singles and doubles titles each, reaching number 4 in May 2019. Bertens said she gave her all in a tense 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 defeat to Czech Vondrousova, with the pair playing in empty stands on Saturday after organizers banned spectators to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “(Crowds) would have been nice of course. But on the other hand I had my whole team behind me today. They supported me at every point,” said Bertens. “I know my family and my good friends are watching from home. I felt like they were with me on the pitch. I was just fighting, but it wasn’t enough.” After trailing one set to start the match, Bertens put in a spirited performance and came back against 41st ranked Vondrousova to win the second set 6-3. But she couldn’t capitalize on the momentum and ran into a break in the third game of the final set. She saved two match points on Vondrousova’s serve in the final game, but failed to make it to a third, sending the Czech to the second round of the Olympics for the first time with a long backhand. Vondrousova then plays against Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu or Alison Riske from the United States. Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

