Ocean Ice Palace in Brick reopens with new owners, hockey continues

BRICK – As a child, Middletown native George Haviland played hockey for the Monmouth Hawks in games against Brick Hockey Club at the Ocean Ice Palace. Now he helps keep the historic ice rink open.

Haviland said Friday he had struck a deal with the Ice Palace’s new owners, Work Play Group, to lease the facility and keep the hockey games going. The previous owners and founders of the ice rink, the Dwulet family, announced earlier this month that the ice rink would close after 60 years at the end of the month.

For Haviland, keeping the Ice Palace open is personal. When he moved from Manhattan to Middletown as a child, there was no team in his area, so his father started a Middletown high school program in the 1970s, eventually playing a huge role in helping the sport grow in New Jersey. .

Haviland’s love of hockey and his home state go hand in hand. “I’ve been a New Jersey boy all my life… a hockey player all my life,” he said. “[There’s] just a lot of history in that place…I have a lot of good memories.”

In addition to Haviland’s personal memories, the Ocean Ice Palace has a history of its own. Built in 1962, the rink hosted youth and adult programs, classes and camps for hockey players and those learning to skate. Tournaments drew teams from all over the country.

In 1997, the rink was featured in Kevin Smith’s romantic comedy “Chasing Amy.” Born in 2015 in Middletown Trevor van Riemsdyk brought the Stanley Cup in front of the crowd of cheering fans after his championship win with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Now the ice rink is getting a second life. The details of the transaction between Work Play Group and the Dwulet family, which was first reported by patch, were not immediately available. Haviland, whose company Harmony Hockey Group is leasing the rink from new owners Work Play Group, hopes to continue the Ice Palace’s long hockey tradition.

“I’m going to revive the hockey and skating in the community there and basically save the place from closing,” he said.

Haviland’s family revolves around hockey; in addition to his father, Haviland’s brother won a Stanley Cup coaching session with the Chicago Blackhawks and two of his daughters play college hockey.

Haviland has managed ice rinks for more than 30 years and has his own club, the New Jersey Titans, where he has helped more than 1,000 players continue playing in college. He runs a sports complex in Middletown where the Titans play and recently bought the Jersey Whalers, a junior club.

“What drives me” [is] to get these kids to college and take them to the next level,” Haviland said. “It’s to see the guys progress, and see the success… the players have after college or minor league- careers… these guys become really good citizens and know how to work in a team.”

Haviland said he was looking for a spot for the Whalersto game when the rink went up for sale. “This opportunity was incredible,” he said. “There’s so much history there, and that rink is so historic. It’s really like being part of Madison Square Garden… in the amateur world.”

In addition to bringing the Whalers to the Ice Palace, Haviland hopes to bring the Brick High School hockey team and Brick Hockey Club back to the rink. “Sixty years, the memories that have come out of that place are incredible,” he said.

“We want us to be able to bring the Brick community back to that facility and create new memories for the next 60 years.”