12-year-old Syrian table tennis player bows

Hend Zazas’ Olympic journey may have come to a swift conclusion, but the Syrian table tennis player, the youngest participant in Tokyo 2020, just 12 years old, gave an uplifting message to those who followed her journey.

Just hours after carrying her national flag at the Olympic Stadium on Friday night, Zaza came into action in the women’s qualifying round against an opponent more than three times her age in 39-year-old Liu Jia.

The Austrians’ experience was clear, as Zaza was unable to hold onto the lead in both games two and three, and although she lost 4-0 in a game that lasted just 24 minutes, the youngster was in a slump afterwards. cheerful mood.

Hers is a feel-good story that accentuates every Olympics. Zaza’s hometown of Hama was devastated by the ongoing civil war in her native country, but she was encouraged to take up her sport at the age of five as a means of escape.

Regular power cuts where she now trains in Damascus can limit her practice sessions to daylight hours, while difficulties in purchasing equipment and a lack of suitable training partners have hardly helped her in her development.

Still, Zaza, the youngest Olympian since 1992, left these Games with a cheerful declaration of hope as she reflected on the challenges that led her to Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Saturday morning.

Over the past five years I’ve been through a lot of different experiences, especially when there was war all over the country, with the postponement of funding for the Olympics, and it was very tough, she said.

But I had to fight for it and this is my message to anyone who wants to be in the same situation. Fight for your dreams, do your best, no matter the difficulties you have, and you will achieve your goal.

Playing against a very experienced opponent is very tough, especially for my first Olympic match, so it was very difficult to be mentally prepared for it. But I think I somehow managed to overcome this.

I was hoping to play better, but it’s a good lesson, especially since this is my first Olympics. I will work on it to get a better result next time. I want to stay longer in this competition, not just for the first round.

Zaza admitted afterwards that having to focus on competition so soon after her opening ceremony starred had some impact on her defeat.

We had to start our journey to the Olympic opening ceremony at 6am, which is quite early, standing there or preparing, until 11 or after 11am, which is quite a long time, she added.

Getting ready for the morning session, plus the jet lag, that’s seven hours away from Syria, both are definitely factors that take me out of my comfort zone.

China-born Liu, Austria’s flag-bearer at Rio 2016, revealed she was under added pressure from her 10-year-old daughter on her way to her opening match, but after taking her win, she and Zaza had a selfie together.

Everyone knows that losing someone so young can be a little embarrassing, Liu said. I asked my daughter, do you know that your mother plays against someone who is two years older than you? Her first reaction was then you better not lose!

I did tell the media that if I lost, I would jump off my balcony. So my daughter said: If you really lose, please don’t jump. You have to come home.

But there is sport and there is life. There are people who have to endure difficulties. They’re great, it hasn’t been easy for them. She is also a girl – to compete in the Olympics at the age of 12, in my heart I really admire her.

I didn’t sleep well last night. I had to remind myself not to underestimate her. I have a feeling her ball feeling is pretty good, she has a good rhythm. Such a talent must have developed its potential.