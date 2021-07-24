Sports
12-year-old Syrian table tennis player bows
Hend Zazas’ Olympic journey may have come to a swift conclusion, but the Syrian table tennis player, the youngest participant in Tokyo 2020, just 12 years old, gave an uplifting message to those who followed her journey.
Just hours after carrying her national flag at the Olympic Stadium on Friday night, Zaza came into action in the women’s qualifying round against an opponent more than three times her age in 39-year-old Liu Jia.
The Austrians’ experience was clear, as Zaza was unable to hold onto the lead in both games two and three, and although she lost 4-0 in a game that lasted just 24 minutes, the youngster was in a slump afterwards. cheerful mood.
Hers is a feel-good story that accentuates every Olympics. Zaza’s hometown of Hama was devastated by the ongoing civil war in her native country, but she was encouraged to take up her sport at the age of five as a means of escape.
Regular power cuts where she now trains in Damascus can limit her practice sessions to daylight hours, while difficulties in purchasing equipment and a lack of suitable training partners have hardly helped her in her development.
Still, Zaza, the youngest Olympian since 1992, left these Games with a cheerful declaration of hope as she reflected on the challenges that led her to Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Saturday morning.
Over the past five years I’ve been through a lot of different experiences, especially when there was war all over the country, with the postponement of funding for the Olympics, and it was very tough, she said.
But I had to fight for it and this is my message to anyone who wants to be in the same situation. Fight for your dreams, do your best, no matter the difficulties you have, and you will achieve your goal.
Playing against a very experienced opponent is very tough, especially for my first Olympic match, so it was very difficult to be mentally prepared for it. But I think I somehow managed to overcome this.
I was hoping to play better, but it’s a good lesson, especially since this is my first Olympics. I will work on it to get a better result next time. I want to stay longer in this competition, not just for the first round.
Zaza admitted afterwards that having to focus on competition so soon after her opening ceremony starred had some impact on her defeat.
We had to start our journey to the Olympic opening ceremony at 6am, which is quite early, standing there or preparing, until 11 or after 11am, which is quite a long time, she added.
Getting ready for the morning session, plus the jet lag, that’s seven hours away from Syria, both are definitely factors that take me out of my comfort zone.
China-born Liu, Austria’s flag-bearer at Rio 2016, revealed she was under added pressure from her 10-year-old daughter on her way to her opening match, but after taking her win, she and Zaza had a selfie together.
Everyone knows that losing someone so young can be a little embarrassing, Liu said. I asked my daughter, do you know that your mother plays against someone who is two years older than you? Her first reaction was then you better not lose!
I did tell the media that if I lost, I would jump off my balcony. So my daughter said: If you really lose, please don’t jump. You have to come home.
But there is sport and there is life. There are people who have to endure difficulties. They’re great, it hasn’t been easy for them. She is also a girl – to compete in the Olympics at the age of 12, in my heart I really admire her.
I didn’t sleep well last night. I had to remind myself not to underestimate her. I have a feeling her ball feeling is pretty good, she has a good rhythm. Such a talent must have developed its potential.
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/other-sports/tokyo-2020-12-year-old-syrian-table-tennis-player-bows-out-1.4629834
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]