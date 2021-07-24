Blue Jackets adds three on ‘bittersweet day’





A new wave of Blue Jackets is on its way to Columbus. It may take a few years to roll ashore, but it’s topped off by an atrio of talented new prospects who joined the organization’s system Friday night in the first round of the 2021 NHL draw. Michigan forward Kent Johnson was fifth overall, center Cole Sillinger of the United States Hockey League’s Sioux Falls Stampede was 12th, and Wisconsin defenseman Carson Ceulemans was given 25th pick to wrap up an action-packed evening for the Blue Jackets buyer. Before a single pick was made by any team, the Jackets made a splash with a blockbuster transaction that sent star defender Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks for capable 20-year-old defender Adam Boqvist plus an impressive allotment of draft picks. “It was a bittersweet day in a way, but exciting,” said Jarmo Kekalainen, general manager of Blue Jackets, who has six picks left in rounds 2-7 on Saturday. “I think we’ve accomplished a lot. With the choices we’ve made, it’s exactly who we focus on and thought we’d get with those choices. One of the Jones trade picks was used to take on Sillinger, who joined Johnson as another highly regarded forward versatile enough to play in the center or a wing position. The Blue Jackets, whose center depth is lacking throughout the organization, would love to play both in the middle. “I just like winning,” Johnson said. “Whatever I can do to help my team win, but I think Columbus…in the meetings (that we had), they said they could see me play in the middle. So if I can, great. It must be great.” Sillinger, son of former Blue Jackets center Mike Sillinger, said he has his sights set on playing the pivot. He also listed some NHL centers that he has looked at to shape his playing style, including Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks), John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs), and Logan Couture (San Jose Sharks). “I really try to keep an eye on all three of those guys and try to take something out of their game to add to mine,” said Sillinger, who was born in Columbus during his father’s two-year stay with the Jackets. “Tavares lets go and his shot, his scoring ability. I believe Bo Horvat and I have a similar skating stride. He’s a bigger style player. He’s really hard to get knocked off the puck, really good on his edges. Couture, the same. He is a super smart player, relied on a lot, he can play in the middle, can play on the wing. He is versatile, can play up and down the line-up. All three boys are leaders of their team and Those are guys I look up to.” Ceulemans, meanwhile, was the one for whom the Blue Jackets feared it would not last until the place where they took him. “At the Under 18 (World Championship) in Dallas, he kept getting better,” said Ville Siren, the Jackets’ director of amateur scouting. “He’s a great skater, he has a great shot and he played well there. He was one of (Canada’s) go-to guys from the back. We were lucky. We had him higher than where we got him.” Johnson is a dynamic six-foot playmaker who, as a freshman at Michigan, had nine goals, 18 assists and 27 points in 26 games. He played on a par with center Matty Beniers, who was selected second overall by the Seattle Kraken expansion. Meet the new Blue Jacket: Kent Johnson: From Michigan to the State of Ohio Most concept analysts predicted that Johnson would be picked later than the fifth pick, which he didn’t like. “I don’t know if ‘pissed’ is the word, but sure, kind of, I thought I might be higher than some of the rankings,” said Johnson, who is expected to return to Michigan for his second season. “But at the end of the day it doesn’t matter. I’m just so happy to be here in Columbus. I think it will be a great match.” Sillinger is another type of weapon. He already has an NHL size of 6-0,201 pounds and has more oomph to his game than Johnson, a flashy playmaker with nimble hands and vision. Johnson’s hands have drawn comparisons to those of Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, while Sillinger is more like Kane’s counterpart in Chicago captain Jonathan Toews. That’s not a bad duo to pursue. “It has that edge, as we say, ‘sandpaper,'” Siren said. “A little different type of players, those two.” Get more news about Columbus Blue Jackets by listening to our podcasts Sillinger began his junior career with Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League in 2019-20, but moved to the USHL last season due to a COVID-19-related delay at the start of the WHL season. He finished with 24 goals, 22 assists and 46 points in 31 games. A good size 6-2, 198 pounds, Ceulemans played just eight games last season with Brooks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He had four goals, seven assists and 11 points and is a valued recruit in Wisconsin. Ceulemans had 5-30-35 ahead of Brooks in 2019-20 and led all defenders at the aforementioned U18 tournament 1-7-8 in Canada’s run to a gold medal. As for where the trio was on the NHL Central Scouting list of North American skaters, Johnson was third, Sillinger was 10th and Ceulemans 14th. “It’s an exciting time for us,” Kekalainen said. “We dealt with what we were dealing with, made the trade and moved on and kept building. (Saturday) another day where we would make some design choices and, who knows, some trades. It’s another great opportunity. [email protected] @BrianHedger

