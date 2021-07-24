Philadelphia youth sports teams face a shortage of safe, high-quality field space to practice and play games, and the city plans to change that by building a new soccer and track stadium.

But the new facility comes on top of Edgely Ultimate Fields, a prized green space in West Fairmount Park, and the Ultimate Frisbee and cricket players who use it are wondering, why here? Can this really go anywhere else?

Edgely is a recreational oasis with a collection of 8 acres of lush lawns that have been used for 36 years and maintained exclusively by the Philadelphia Area Disc Alliance (PADA) and the Prior Cricket Club.

But the city says Edgely’s size and proximity to West Philadelphia, where there is no play space, make it the best location for the project. It’s been a promise for years, and for kids who’ve had to play on uneven, rocky lots with no bathrooms, it can’t come soon enough.

The project will be funded by Rebuild, Mayor Jim Kenneys’ initiative, which uses taxpayers’ money for soda to refurbish dilapidated recreational facilities in dire neighborhoods.

PADA does not believe that building on high quality fields is the best use of the land, and that it makes more sense for Rebuild to place the facility on land in need of revitalization. They believe the city should try to beautify more spaces, rather than build on a space they have invested in to beautify themselves.

We fully align ourselves with Rebuilds’ mission and cannot agree more with it, said Elena Lpez, PADA Executive Director. But we believe that placing an AstroTurf stadium on these beautifully versatile, viable, well-maintained grass pitches is not in line with Rebuilds’ mission.

The Parkside Saints is a soccer, cheerleading and mentorship league that serves more than 200 children ages 5 to 18 each year.

The Saints are one of at least a dozen teams in the city with no appropriate play area, said Kathryn Ott Lovell, commissioner of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The Saints’ five soccer teams play games on a makeshift field off Belmont Avenue. Children have been injured in tripping into gopher holes. The field is easily flooded, the goalposts barely stay standing and coaches mark the sidelines themselves.

Rebuilding built the saints a practice field along Parkside Avenue in 2019, but the space is only big enough for one team, so most of the competition training is behind Tustin Recreation Center in Overbrook. Coaches worry about jagged rocks hidden under overgrown grass. On a recent Monday, the recreation center’s bathrooms were closed, forcing children to relieve themselves in the bushes or at a business across the street.

During the pandemic, some children played in the suburbs, where the difference in facilities was great.

It was kind of an eye opener for them. They had facilities, two fields, lawns, tracks, said Shawn Lewis, the Saints’ director of operations. And then our kids, we actually play in the mud.

Of the city’s 277 athletic fields, only five sods are durable and easier to maintain, and none are located west of the Schuylkill.

Rebuild and Parks and Rec have been seeking a large tract of public land in the West Fairmount area for three years to serve the Saints and nearby public and charter schools. The stadium is in the early stages of planning and will likely take about two years to build, said Rebuild Executive Director Kira Strong. She said the total cost has not yet been determined, but the latest Rebuilds status report shows just under $400,000 has been budgeted for design and assessment of the site.

Considered rebuilding places outside Edgely, but none came to fruition. The former reservoir on North Georges Hill would have been too expensive to clean up, Strong said, and part of the Crossbow Mountain Biking Trail would have been affected. The fields behind the Sweetbriar Mansion and Ohio House were too close to historic landmarks in the Centennial District.

Using Edgely was a last resort, Ott Lovell said, but its proximity to West Philly teams, location atop a floodplain, and size make it their best option.

The benefits outweigh the drawbacks because the existing user is not completely moved, they have to share, Ott Lovell said.

PADA, which has more than 4,000 members, and Cricket have only maintained Edgley for decades, depositing more than $40,000 a year in the country. The result is a rare expanse of high-quality grass that attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year for days-long tournaments. PADA has also built a community. On a recent Monday, players were grilling and watching competitive games, while Taylor Swift played from a portable speaker.

We want to share this field, but we want to make sure that all fields [in the city] are usable like this one, Lpez said.

Ott Lovell said the city does not have the budget to renovate fields beyond building the new facility. She said the city is grateful for the maintenance of PADAs and that they will keep four of the seven existing ultimate fields. She also offered to waive the $10,000-a-year field permit fee and provide them with a new system of fields behind the nearby Sweetbriar Mansion. The cricket pit and historic house are unaffected.

I think the compromise we made was more than fair, she said.

Lpez said the new venues being proposed by the city would be expensive to renovate to Edgelys standard, and cutting the space in half would spread their community and make it difficult to host tournaments. Building on Edgely, she said, wouldn’t be a net gain from viable field space.

The city argues that sharing space is an equality issue.

I respect them and I respect their tradition, said Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. of the 4th district. But how many young, inner-city at-risk children you know went to school with a Frisbee scholarship?

These are the types of stock lenses that people look for elected officials to fix. And people may think it’s not connected, but actually it is, Jones said. I think there is enough park to coexist; enough fields to enjoy each other.

Ott Lovell said Ultimate Frisbee’s versatility allows them to play almost anywhere.

Most of this sport is for adults, and in Parks and Rec, kids are always going to trump the adults, and I hope all adults understand that, she said.

Lpez said they are serving the youth of six Philadelphia schools that recently formed Ultimate teams, with three more coming next year.

We also have young people, we also have young people of color in our organization, she said. This just goes back to field space availability. That’s the crux of the problem here, and we need to tackle that problem instead of just covering one field with another.