Terps try to troll Longhorns in move to SEC





All the trolls are now starting to come out, such as the Texas football program (among other sports) and the Oklahoma Sooners making the move from the Big 12 to the SEC. And the latest athletic program to jump into the troll game is the Maryland Terrapins from the Big Ten. Texas faced Maryland to open the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The loss to Maryland was one of the most confusing in recent memory for former head coach Tom Herman and the Longhorns. The 2010s for the Longhorns football program had one of its best seasons in 2018, including a trip to the Big 12 Championship Game and a Sugar Bowl win over the Georgia Bulldogs. Texas opened the 2018 regular season with a 34-29 loss on the road at the hands of the Terps. And the previous regular season started with a 10-point loss to Maryland. But the loss in 2017 to the Terps made more sense with Herman still breaking into his staff at the Longhorns. Maryland tries to troll Texas football with move to SEC looming However, Maryland is not really a part of the conversation about rescheduling the conference right now. But they were certainly able to put their names into the mix for trying to troll Texas during the Big 12’s move to the SEC. Maryland currently participates in the Big Ten, which could face some of the Big 12 teams if the conference begins to disband in the near future. It seems that the most likely teams to join the Terps, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, etc. are the Kansas Jayhawks and Iowa State Cyclones. Meanwhile, Texas and Oklahoma are teaming up with the SEC to form the first and most important super conference in college sports. Obviously, this will be a seismic shift to the college sports landscape (namely college football), which will have repercussions for years to come. New head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are looking to set the record straight this fall, likely for a smooth transition to the SEC within the next few years. Trying to forget the days of losing to Maryland should be just around the corner.

