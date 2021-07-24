Men’s tennis announces schedule 21-22





SMITHFIELD, RI — Bryant University men’s tennis head coach Ron Gendron announced the 2021-22 schedule on Saturday morning. The Bulldogs will compete in six events in the fall before embarking on a 23-game spring season. “I couldn’t be happier to announce our 21-22 schedule,” said Gendron. “I’m looking forward to seeing our team compete against some of the region’s best players in the fall. As for the spring, we’ve once again put together one of the region’s toughest programs and I’m looking forward to the battles that come with it.” schedule will test us and I know it will prepare us to win our seventh Northeast Conference title.” Bryant opens his fall season with a pair of tournaments on September 25-26. Part of the team will compete at home in the Bryant Invitational, while the other half will go to Hamden, Conn., for the Quinnipiac Invitational. The first round of the ITA Regional Championships is the first weekend in October, while the second round takes place from October 22-25. In between, the Black and Gold head to Middlebury, Vt., to take on Middlebury and Colgate over the weekend of October 16-17. The Black and Gold will close the fall at home with the Halloween Invitational (October 30-31). The Bulldogs will challenge themselves again early in the spring, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma State and Lamar (Jan. 14) to open the season. The Cowboys advanced to the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament, while Lamar finished 11-9. Bryant’s journey concludes with a matchup against a team from Oklahoma that also advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament last spring. Bryant then returns to New England and travels to Hanover, NH, for games against Dartmouth and Binghamton (January 22-23). The Black and Gold will face off against in-state rival Brown (February 3) before heading to West Point, NY, to meet Fairfield and Army. The Bulldogs will attend another service academy the following weekend and travel to Annapolis to take on Navy and Richomd (February 11-12). Bryant concludes his service academies matches on Feb. 18, when he faces military and air forces in Orlando, Florida. The Black and Gold will then play the rest of their schedule in New England, starting with their first home game against Boston University on February 19. Bryant will host Mount St. Mary’s on Feb. 27, then face Yale en route. 5. Bryant also has games scheduled with Siena (March 9), Merrimack (April 11 and 12), UNC Wilmington (March 17), Quinnipiac (March 26), Sacred Heart (March 27), Fairleigh Dickinson (April 4) and St Francis Brooklyn (April 19). Bryant then returns to West Windsor, NJ, for the NEC Championships April 21-24.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bryantbulldogs.com/sports/mten/2021-22/releases/20210724b5aezq The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos